Cole Brothers: “Vibrant and sustainable future” promised in plans for Sheffield city centre landmark

A view of what the transformation of the former Cole Brothers store in Sheffield city centre into a multi-use cultural hub could look like. Image supplied by Urban Splash

A planning application has been submitted today for the iconic Sheffield city centre Cole Brothers building, promising a “vibrant and sustainable future”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former John Lewis department store has stood empty since 2021, except for a short stint as a base for the Crossed Wires podcast festival in July and when sessions were held to give people a chance to comment on new uses for the building.

Developers Urban Splash, who also redeveloped the flats at Park Hill, announced plans in 2023 to turn the grade II listed building, which dates to 1963, into a mixture of flexible workspaces, cafés, retail, leisure, cultural venues and event spaces, including a rooftop terrace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Architects AHMM, who are working with Urban Splash, said in their planning application to Sheffield City Council: The vision for the Former Cole Brothers building is to give this vacant Sheffield landmark a new lease of life.

“The proposals deliver a high-quality mixed-use redevelopment that honours its historic character while equipping it for a vibrant and sustainable future.

“Urban Splash want to transform the building into a flexible civic asset that blends commercial, cultural, leisure, and community uses, ensuring it remains inclusive and full of activity.”

Vibrant

The plan is for retail, food and drink and cultural spaces to take up the frontages of the building on Barker’s Pool, Cambridge Street and Burgess Street, “making sure the ground floor feels open, vibrant, and connected to the city”. The upper floors will feature a variety of commercial, office, cultural and leisure uses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application states: “A key element of the proposals is the activation of the roof, making this part of the building publicly accessible for the first time.

“The existing rooftop plant room will be repurposed to create a new restaurant or bar with an external terrace, accessed directly from ground level via the main lift core and a newly-formed lobby within the former lift motor room.”

The developer and architects have been working closely with the city council as bringing the building back to life forms a key part of the Heart of the City redevelopment.

Cole Brothers was much loved by Sheffielders, so any new use of the building is sure to be viewed with a critical eye by many.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cherished

Urban Splash regeneration director Mark Latham said: “The planning submission for Cole Brothers reflects our commitment to reviving this cherished building, honouring the past while developing both an inspiring and functional space to meet, connect, innovate and thrive within the city centre’s community and urban landscape.”

View the full plans on the Urban Splash website at https://www.urbansplash.co.uk/cole-brothers-our-proposals

Coun Ben Miskell, chair of the council transport, regeneration and climate policy committee, said: “The iconic Cole Brothers building holds a very special place in the hearts of people in Sheffield and further afield.

“Many, including myself, have memories of shopping there when it was a department store. The proposals will help to secure a long term future for the listed building and open up areas which have not previously been available to the general public.

“The building occupies a space right in the heart of the city centre, a place where a lot of regeneration has already happened and is continuing to happen around it. The transformation of the Cole Brothers building will add to that and continue to bring people back into the city centre to work, live and enjoy.”