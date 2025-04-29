Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield bank is bricking up its cash machines as it prepares to close, leaving a prominent building empty for the first time in more than a century.

NatWest has applied to remove two ATMs, a nightsafe and signage and ‘make good’ the facade at its branch at Hunter’s Bar.

It will also remove internal public counters, machines, digital screens and loose furniture, a planning application states.

NatWest on Ecclesall Road at Hunter’s Bar is closing in May | NW

The branch, on the corner of Ecclesall Road, Sharrow Vale Road and Junction Road, will close at 12 noon on Wednesday, May 7.

The move has sparked shock and anger among customers who prefer personal over digital banking.

It will also leave a prominent building empty for the first time in well over a century.

On Instagram, Heritage Sheffield, said the sweeping stone facade of the bank had occupied a prominent position on the high street since it was built around 1900.

A poster in the branch says it is closing on May 7. | MW

It added: “Built on the site of Lescar Reservoir, the bank was a branch of the Sheffield Banking Company, established in 1831.

“It amalgamated with the National Provincial & Union Bank of England in 1919, when it was operating 19 branches and 11 sub-branches across the South Yorkshire area.

The branch is believed to have served Hunters Bar for 61 years. | NW

“From then, the bank sported the National Provincial Bank lettering until it merged with the Westminster Bank to form NatWest in 1968.”

In a Facebook post, Nasar Raoof, of Banner Cross Post Office, said: “We at Banner Cross Post Office, up the road from the NatWest branch, have tried to raise this with the community for a number of years.

“More and more people are using ATMs and online banking and therefore removing branches from their high street.

“To stop further decline you must change the way you do business and support local post offices and branches.”

NatWest plans to close 53 branches between April and June 2025. Other closures nearby include Mexborough, Worksop and Alfreton.

Since January 2015, NatWest Group - which also owns Royal Bank of Scotland and Ulster Bank - has closed 1,431 branches, according to Which?