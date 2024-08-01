Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Workers are clearing out a huge Sheffield bank which closed due to the internet.

The Halifax on High Street is being stripped by workers who said they did not know what the future held for the unit, which has a double height glazed facade. Cash machines have been boarded up.

The closure will leave a big gap on High Street near Wendy’s, Max Spielmann photos and a 24-hour McDonald’s.

Halifax bosses said the branch had to close after transactions fell by more than half due to customers banking online. Announcing the decision in June, they urged people to use the Post Office on Charles Street instead.

The unit, between Wendys and LIDL, is also close to German Doner Kebab, Burger King, easyHotel, Tenpin, The National Videogame Museum, Sainsburys Local and HMV.