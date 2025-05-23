A retailer has announced an opening day give away, as it opens in the site of a former Sheffield department store on Saturday.

Shackletons will open its doors for the first time in the former Sandersons department store building at Fox Valley, in Stocksbridge on May 24.

The new signs on the building are now in place, with its refit done, and the firm says it will give free goody bags to some of its first customers at the opening on Saturday.

Bosses at Fox Valley say the store will be opened on Saturday morning, with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10.30am.

The signs are now in place at the Shackletons, in the former Sandersons department store at Fox Valley.

Shackletons was founded 26 years ago by brothers David and Paul Shackleton, with a garden centre, furniture, home furnishings and gift store in Chatburn, in the Ribble Valley. The company is expanding with the Fox Valley store the first of their new concept stores.

Today they also announced that there would be ‘welcome’ glasses of Procecco at the opening.

They also announced there would be an opening giveaway competition to win a Windsor lounge garden set, and a ‘luxury goody bag’ for the first 50 customers who spend £100 or more.

The company has expanded in recent years with an outlet store at Redbrick Mill in Batley and the team are now looking forward to bringing their ranges and stunning new concept store layout to Fox Valley.

Called Shackletons Fox Valley, the new store opening on Saturday will sell a range of furniture and home décor as well as accessories from the British-based designers, Gallery.

The 14,726 sq ft store will also house a range of soft furnishings, gifts and kitchenware.

The ground floor will feature outdoor furniture as well as beautiful and dining suites, sofas and accessories. The first floor is being transformed into a showroom for bedroom furniture and accessories as well as a stylish café overlooking the ground floor entrance.

The florist at the entrance to the store, Monica’s at Fox Valley, will continue to operate alongside ‘Shackletons Fox Valley’ and a new medi-spa called The Wellness Space is opening next week in the former neighbouring Sandersons Spa.

Sandersons closed its Fox Valley store on March 1. The company continues to operate its online store and a store in Stroud.

