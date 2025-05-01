Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new retailer has been announced for an empty building which was once home to a Sheffield department store.

Bosses at the Fox Valley shopping centre, Stocksbridge, have confirmed that the family run home and furniture retailer, Shackletons, is set to take over the building which was until recently occupied by the Sanderson’s department store.

Shackletons will be launching the first of their new ‘concept stores’ at the site this spring.

Sandersons department store at Fox Valley shopping centre in Stocksbridge, Sheffield, is closing on Saturday, March 1 | Google

The company has signed a deal to take on the former Sandersons department store space for what bosses at the centre describe as a ‘fantastic new destination for home retail.’

It will also provide jobs for people who previously worked for Sandersons at the site.

Shackletons was founded 26 years ago by brothers David and Paul Shackleton, with a garden centre, furniture, home furnishings and gift store in Chatburn, the heart of the Ribble Valley.

Department store operator Sandersons is to close its store at Fox Valley, Stocksbridge, in Sheffield, The store is pictured during a visit from actress Joanna Lumley, to open its spa in 2019. Photo: Simon Hulme, National World | National World

The company has expanded in recent years with an outlet store at Redbrick Mill in Batley and the team are now looking forward to bringing their fabulous ranges and stunning new concept store layout to Fox Valley.

Called Shackletons Fox Valley, the new store is scheduled to open this month. It will sell a range of furniture and home décor as well as accessories from the British-based designers, Gallery.

The 14,726 sq ft store will also house a range of soft furnishings, gifts and kitchenware .

The ground floor will feature outdoor furniture as well as beautiful and dining suites, sofas and accessories. The first floor is being transformed into a showroom for bedroom furniture and accessories as well as a stylish café overlooking the ground floor entrance.

Work is well underway on getting the building ready.

The florist at the entrance to the store, Monica’s at Fox Valley, will continue to operate alongside ‘Shackletons Fox Valley’ and a new medi-spa called "The Wellness Space" is opening next week in the former neighbouring Sandersons Spa.

Co-founder David Shackleton said: “We have been looking for the right place to expand our homewares and furniture business and Fox Valley really is the perfect location for us. It’s a beautiful destination in a really great part of Yorkshire, a place that will always be close to my heart.

“We will be stocking a fantastic range of furniture and homewares as well as bringing three decades of experience in our industry – we are really excited to be bringing our first new concept store to Fox Valley.”

James Shepherd, managing director of Dransfield Properties, which runs Fox Valley, said: “We are particularly pleased to have secured a great family-run business to take on this key site at Fox Valley. The company’s plans for the space look fantastic and its going to bring something completely fresh and different to Fox Valley.

“We had a number of companies who were keen to take this space but we wanted to make the right choice for the centre and Shackletons Fox Valley is going to be a great addition. We celebrate our ninth anniversary here at Fox Valley this year and we have a number of exciting changes and new retailers joining us.”

Sandersons closed its Fox Valley store on March 1. The company continues to operate its online store and a store in Stroud.

