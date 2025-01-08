Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A department store operator has announced plans to close its flagship Sheffield store.

Sandersons, which runs a major shop at the Fox Valley shopping centre, in Stocksbridge, Sheffield, confirmed the news in a statement.

It has occupied a large unit on the popular shopping centre since 2016.

But the company said in a statement: “Following a review of the business, the team at Sandersons Boutique Store have sadly made the difficult decision to close the company’s Fox Valley store.

Joanna Lumley OBE, duroing her visit to open the Wellness Spa, at Sandersons, Fox Valley, Stocksbridge, in 2019. Picture by Simon Hulme, National World | National World

“Sandersons will be concentrating its business growth from our store in Stroud and the company’s growing online presence. We have seen significant growth in our online business and our unique range of brands will continue to be available at www.sandersonsdeptstore.co.uk.

“The Fox Valley store will close in early March, and in the meantime we have some great deals across all our top brands for you to enjoy, with new stock added each week.

“We would like to thank our amazing team and all of you who have enjoyed and supported us over the last eight years. We have loved being part of the community here, but it’s now the right time for us to step aside and allow other businesses to take over this gateway store.

The Sandersons boutique at Fox Valley. Photo: Google | Google

“We look forward to seeing you in store in the coming weeks.”

Sandersons had described the Stocksbridge shop as ‘the flagship store,’ selling across two floors at a prominent site within the well known shopping centre.

It described the shop as being “filled with London sophistication at Yorkshire prices”, selling brands such as Chanel, Clarins, Barbour, Occitane, Marvis, Voya.

It also operated a wellness spa at the site, which was opened by the big name actress Joanna Lumley in 2019.

The company has not provided any information on what will happen to the staff working at the shop.

The Star has approached Sandersons for more details.