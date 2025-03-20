Bosses at Fox Valley shopping centre, near Sheffield, have made their first announcement on the future of the former Sanderson’s department store site.

Sanderson’s closed its doors for good at the shopping centre in Stocksbridge at the start of this month, following a closing down sale at the boutique department store, which had been operating there since 2016.

Now managers at the centre have announced a new tenant which will be taking over what was previously the Sanderson’s spa.

The new business will be called The Wellness Space, and is described as a brand-new ‘luxury’ doctor led medi-spa, offering health, wellness and aesthetic treatments.

A new tenant The Wellness Space, is set to take over the former Sanderson's spa at Fox Valley, Stocksbridge, which was previously part of the Sanderson's department store. The picture shows Joanna Lumley with Mark Dransfield at the spa's opening in 2019.Picture by Simon Hulme | National World

It will be opening in the spring.

The business is headed by Dr Hannah Moore, and has previously brought treatments to its base in Cawthorne, near Barnsley.

She describes the site as a new concept medi-spa clinic. It will offer a range of treatments including botox, fillers and laser treatments – as well as hydrafacials.

There are also plans to expand to offer a range of holistic, and medical services, such as woman’s health and private GP services.

Work is currently ongoing to fit the clinic into the old spa site.

Dr Moore said: “This is such a lovely space and location for us to expand and grow our business and services, we are looking forward to creating a really beautiful luxury environment for our clients and patients to receive their treatments.

“It’s really important for us as a doctor led medi-spa that people feel confident, and that whilst we offer them great results, we use our medical experience to ensure treatments are safe, and backed by clinical research”

James Shepherd, managing director of Fox Valley centre owners Dransfield Properties, said: “We are so pleased to be welcoming another growing, independent company to Fox Valley with the launch of The Wellness Space.

“The former Sanderson’s Spa is a really beautiful space and we look forward to seeing its transformation in the coming weeks into an exciting new business.”