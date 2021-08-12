Restaurants react as Time Out reveals 25 'best places' to eat in Sheffield

Joro – based in the Krynkl shipping container development in Shalesmoor, this award-winning British restaurant serves seasonal small plates with local ingredients. It’s a higher price range but Time Out thinks it’s worth it for the fine dining experience. Cutlery Works – based in a converted cutlery factory in Neepsend, this is one of the largest food halls in the north of England, offering a whole host of different cuisines from 14 different vendors. Think Mexican, Thai, fried chicken – anything you fancy, as well as coffee, chocolate and cocktails. Ashoka – Sheffield's oldest Indian restaurant, located on Ecclesall Road, serving up traditional dishes – Time Out says it is “some of the best curry you’ll taste in all of Yorkshire”. No Name – located in Crookes, this small modern bistro has an ever-changing menu. All the dishes are centered around seasonal and locally-sourced products – and Time Out says it is one of the city’s “best tucked away restaurants”. Silversmiths – Silversmiths is a top fine dining restaurant which once featured on Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares but is now a regular in the Good Food Guide. Find it on Arundel Street in the city centre. Public – On Surrey Street in the heart of the city centre, this bar and small-plates eatery is nestled away in a former public toilet. Time OUt says it offers up “some of the best food in the city”. Domo – This family-run Sardinian restaurant, bar and deli in little Kelham is one of the city’s “finest places to eat”. V or V – V or V (vegetarian or vegan) is a “real jewel in the crown of Sheffield’s food scene”, according to Time Out. Located in Kelham Island. Bench – Bench is a brand new deli, bakery and bar, located in Nether Edge. It hasn’t been open long but is very popular with locals and gets very busy on a weekend, not least because of its extensive wine and booze choices. Luke’s Place – Located on Infirmary Road, Luke’s Place is a micro-resturant that sits just 12 people. Time Out says it is a “real gem”, with “high end food” at “affordable prices”. Tonco – Tonco, based in Sharrow, is a small restaurant popular for its selection wine and small plates. Turnip and Thyme – A family-run bistro serving locally sourced British comfort food and drinks in a laid-back ambiance. Find it on Ecclesall Road. Napoli Centro – This small restaurant on Glossop Road “knocks out authentic Neapolitan pizza to perfection”, according to Time Out. They hailed it as “pizza heaven”. Juke and Loe – Another Ecclesall Road favourite, this restaurant is a little more pricey but serves up modern British food with cocktails and an extensive wine list. Pina – Located in Neepsend, Pina offers up traditional Mexican food along with a whole menu of tequila-based cocktails. Tamper – Head to Arundel Street to sample Tamper, as Time Out says “their coffee is award-winning and the grub’s top notch”. Rafters – This one may break the bank a little bit but the praise is worth it. Rafters, located on Oakbrook Road, has received two AA Rosettes and is Michelin guide-listed. The Old Vicarage –This Ridgeway restaurant has appeared in The Good Food Guide’s Top Restaurants list for 27 years running, as well as in the Michelin guide. Steam Yard Coffee – Steam Yard, on Division Street, offers a range of baked goods from sandwiches to croissants, but is most famous for its popular doughnuts. Brocco on the Park - A boutique hotel with a stylish fine-dining restaurant close to Endcliffe Park. Forge Bakehouse – An Abbeydale Road favourite, Forge is a cafe offering homemade breads, pastries and baked goods plus all-day brunch, coffee and cocktails. Nonna’s – The Italian restaurant on Ecclesall Road is a firm family favourite, serving up quality and authentic Italian food at good prices. Ego – A mediterranean spot in the city centre serving up lots of fresh food and cocktails. Otto’s – Otto’s on Sharrow Vale Road is a middle-eastern restaurant – and you can bring your own drinks. The Cricket Inn – A gastropub on Penny Lane in Totley, serving up hearty plates and proper British grub.