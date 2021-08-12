Restaurants react as Time Out reveals 25 'best places' to eat in Sheffield
Time Out London has released its ‘25 best places to eat in Sheffield’ list – and this is what those featured had to say about it.
The global media company which covers all things culture and lifestyle is a go-to destination for anyone who wants to find out the best places to dine, drink and visit in cities across the world.
And this week it revealed its top 25 recommendations for restaurants in the Steel City, featuring everything from classic fine dining to more unique concept venues.
One of the eateries on the list was Domo, the sardinian restaurant and deli in the middle of Kelham Island.
The team reacted with pure joy at being name-checked and and said they were just part of the city’s ‘absolutely amazing’ culinary scene.
They said: “Huge thank you Time Out London for featuring us in your 25 best restaurants in Sheffield.
“So proud to be part of Sheffield’s absolutely amazing independent food scene and to see ourselves along with some of our absolute faves!! What a dream.”
Tamper Coffee was another of the businesses bursting with pride to be mentioned.
It said: “Super stoked to have been included in Time Out London top 25 best places to eat in Sheffield!
“The independent food and drink vibes in Sheffield are insane and it’s great to see it getting the recognition and praise it deserves.
“We love what we do and so great to be mentioned alongside the amazing independents in our city.”
Managers at fine-dining restaurant Silversmiths thanked their staff for putting in the hard work that enabled them to be named the sixth best place to eat in the city.
They said: “Thank you Time Out London.
“First and foremost, congratulations to our team! We’re delighted to come in at number six and be recognised for our hard work to establish strong Yorkshire cuisine.”
Here’s the full list of the 25 best places to eat in Sheffield according to Time Out
Joro – based in the Krynkl shipping container development in Shalesmoor, this award-winning British restaurant serves seasonal small plates with local ingredients. It’s a higher price range but Time Out thinks it’s worth it for the fine dining experience. Cutlery Works – based in a converted cutlery factory in Neepsend, this is one of the largest food halls in the north of England, offering a whole host of different cuisines from 14 different vendors. Think Mexican, Thai, fried chicken – anything you fancy, as well as coffee, chocolate and cocktails. Ashoka – Sheffield's oldest Indian restaurant, located on Ecclesall Road, serving up traditional dishes – Time Out says it is “some of the best curry you’ll taste in all of Yorkshire”. No Name – located in Crookes, this small modern bistro has an ever-changing menu. All the dishes are centered around seasonal and locally-sourced products – and Time Out says it is one of the city’s “best tucked away restaurants”. Silversmiths – Silversmiths is a top fine dining restaurant which once featured on Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares but is now a regular in the Good Food Guide. Find it on Arundel Street in the city centre. Public – On Surrey Street in the heart of the city centre, this bar and small-plates eatery is nestled away in a former public toilet. Time OUt says it offers up “some of the best food in the city”. Domo – This family-run Sardinian restaurant, bar and deli in little Kelham is one of the city’s “finest places to eat”. V or V – V or V (vegetarian or vegan) is a “real jewel in the crown of Sheffield’s food scene”, according to Time Out. Located in Kelham Island. Bench – Bench is a brand new deli, bakery and bar, located in Nether Edge. It hasn’t been open long but is very popular with locals and gets very busy on a weekend, not least because of its extensive wine and booze choices. Luke’s Place – Located on Infirmary Road, Luke’s Place is a micro-resturant that sits just 12 people. Time Out says it is a “real gem”, with “high end food” at “affordable prices”. Tonco – Tonco, based in Sharrow, is a small restaurant popular for its selection wine and small plates. Turnip and Thyme – A family-run bistro serving locally sourced British comfort food and drinks in a laid-back ambiance. Find it on Ecclesall Road. Napoli Centro – This small restaurant on Glossop Road “knocks out authentic Neapolitan pizza to perfection”, according to Time Out. They hailed it as “pizza heaven”. Juke and Loe – Another Ecclesall Road favourite, this restaurant is a little more pricey but serves up modern British food with cocktails and an extensive wine list. Pina – Located in Neepsend, Pina offers up traditional Mexican food along with a whole menu of tequila-based cocktails. Tamper – Head to Arundel Street to sample Tamper, as Time Out says “their coffee is award-winning and the grub’s top notch”. Rafters – This one may break the bank a little bit but the praise is worth it. Rafters, located on Oakbrook Road, has received two AA Rosettes and is Michelin guide-listed. The Old Vicarage –This Ridgeway restaurant has appeared in The Good Food Guide’s Top Restaurants list for 27 years running, as well as in the Michelin guide. Steam Yard Coffee – Steam Yard, on Division Street, offers a range of baked goods from sandwiches to croissants, but is most famous for its popular doughnuts. Brocco on the Park - A boutique hotel with a stylish fine-dining restaurant close to Endcliffe Park. Forge Bakehouse – An Abbeydale Road favourite, Forge is a cafe offering homemade breads, pastries and baked goods plus all-day brunch, coffee and cocktails. Nonna’s – The Italian restaurant on Ecclesall Road is a firm family favourite, serving up quality and authentic Italian food at good prices. Ego – A mediterranean spot in the city centre serving up lots of fresh food and cocktails. Otto’s – Otto’s on Sharrow Vale Road is a middle-eastern restaurant – and you can bring your own drinks. The Cricket Inn – A gastropub on Penny Lane in Totley, serving up hearty plates and proper British grub.