Take a look at Sheffield pub's big garden makeover - complete with pizza shack

The Albion on London Road is owned by Sheffield’s Stancill Brewery and is the brewery tap.

The pub, which already had a big outdoor space which has been well used during the pandemic, has undergone a massive transformation to appeal to both their existing and new clientele - the student market.

Traditionally a football pub as it is close to Sheffield United’s ground on Bramall Lane, The Albion has been popular with Blades fans on match days over the years.

Sally Brown's artwork at The Albion in Sheffield, as seen from the covered area

The new owners decided that they wanted to increase their presence and decided to invest in a new outdoor beer garden and pizza shack, appealing to the younger generation, said designer Georgie Muirhead of Georgie Designs.This large space has provided outdoor covered seating which is also heated for the winter months, along with bespoke art on one of the walls and the pizza shack, which is perfect for summer evenings, said Georgie.

It also solves the problem of providing food for drinkers when the pub doesn’t have its own kitchen.

The covered area has taken up part of the space which previously housed a big marquee.

These comfy bean bag chairs at The Albion pub are sure to be popular

Artist and designer Sally Brown created the artwork, which features the brewery logo, surrounded by some of the city’s iconic buildings, in bright colours.

A grand opening of the space took place on Saturday (August 7).

Stancill Brewery is an independent micro-brewery which produces award-winning real ales, the premium Stancill Pilsner, the popular Sheffield Lager and a growing range of craft beers.

The brewers also produce the legendary Barnsley Bitter – co-owners Tom Gill and Adam Hague from Barnsley first went into business when the Oakwell Brewery closed in 2013 after 120 years, in order to preserve something of its heritage.

'What's your poison?' The covered area at The Albion on London Road

Stancill also bought Oakwell’s original brewery tanks which the brewers still use. They decided to set up Stancill in Sheffield because of the city’s reputation as a hub for independent breweries.

As well as The Albion, the brewery runs The Closed Shop on Commonside, Walkley.

The new pizza shack in the outdoor area at The Albion pub in Sheffield