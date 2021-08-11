Here are 12 rescue dogs in Sheffield looking for their forever homes

4. Bruce

Breed Cane Corso Mastiff/American Bulldog Sex Male Age 1 year 5 months. Big Bruce has found the kennel environment quite stressful. He has a timid side but once he has bonded with you, he's very giddy and excitable! He would benefit from a home with owners who have experience of large breeds and dog training. He will need all basic training, including walking nicely on a lead as he is INCREDIBLY strong! Bruce is needing a home with no children and no visiting children. Bruce is needing a pet free home but could have walking doggy friends. If you feel you could offer Big Bruce his new home then please email [email protected] to request an application form.

Photo: Thornberry