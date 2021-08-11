Here are 12 rescue dogs in Sheffield looking for their forever homes

Here are the 12 dogs currently looking for a forever home at Thornberry – can you help? If you would like to talk about adopting any of the furry friends click here for more information.
1. Zak
Breed Jack Russell Terrier
Sex Male
Age 11 years 7 months.
Zak is a typical active Jack Russel who loves to spend time outdoors sunbathing and playing with his toys. We are looking for an experienced home for Zak and a garden is essential for his adoption. Zak cannot be rehomed with other animals and his home cannot have living or visiting children. If you feel you could offer lovely Zak his new home then please contact us to request an application form.
Photo: Thornberry
2. Faith
Breed Shepherd/Crossbreed
Sex Female
Age 3 years 2 months.
Faith is a big boisterous girl who has had a really tough life. She takes some time to learn to trust in people, particularly men. When she does.... she is an affectionate girl who is extremely loyal. She does not require a large amount of exercise due to a medical condition so a completely secure garden is essential with fences 6ft + and ideally no neighboring dogs. Adult only, only pet.
Photo: Thornberry
3. Kilo
Breed Siberian Husky/Akita
Sex Male
Age 9 months.
Kilo is a nervous young boy who will need a lot of support and confidence building in his new home. We are looking for a home who have some breed experience and understand that Kilo will need time and patience. Kilo does take some time to come round to new people especially males so his new home will need to visit Thornberry multiple times to build up a bond with him. Please request an enquiry form from the kennel team at [email protected] to be considered.
Photo: Thornberry
4. Bruce
Breed Cane Corso Mastiff/American Bulldog
Sex Male
Age 1 year 5 months.
Big Bruce has found the kennel environment quite stressful. He has a timid side but once he has bonded with you, he's very giddy and excitable! He would benefit from a home with owners who have experience of large breeds and dog training. He will need all basic training, including walking nicely on a lead as he is INCREDIBLY strong! Bruce is needing a home with no children and no visiting children. Bruce is needing a pet free home but could have walking doggy friends. If you feel you could offer Big Bruce his new home then please email [email protected] to request an application form.
Photo: Thornberry