Man in hospital tonight after suffering critical injuries in assault outside Sheffield shop

Police say they have launched an investigation into the assault in Parson Cross, which was reported at around 9pm on Sunday evening (August 8), and are looking at closed circuit television cameras in the area to try to piece together a detailed picture of what happened.

Officers say a 27-year-old man was reported as being assaulted outside the One Stop on Halifax Road, and that he suffered serious head injuries.

He remains in hospital at this time, they added.

The One Stop Shop on Halifax Road, Parson Cross

Two men aged 20 and 33, and a 37-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The men have been bailed and the woman has been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Ben Wood said: “We are continuing to piece together the circumstances of this attack which has left a young man with very serious injuries.

“Officers are reviewing CCTV and carrying out enquiries in the area to establish what happened.

“I’m keen to hear from anyone who was in that location on Sunday night, or anyone who witnessed the attack. Your information could be vital to our investigation.”

Officers have appealed for infomation in connection with the attack, and are hoping that witnesses will come forward to help with the ongoing investigation into the incident.

Please quote incident number 143 when you contact police on 101 about the incident, or submit an online report.