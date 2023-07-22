The Ranmoor Inn had previously been owned by the pub company Stonegate – but its new owners say they are going to run it as a freehold pub, which they say will mean it will be able to sell more local brews.

It has been taken over by the Derbyshire based Pub People Company, who say they are expanding their business of freehold pubs. The pub had previously been rented from Enterprise Inns, and then Stonegate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as bringing in more local beers, potentially opening the doors for Sheffield breweries such as Abbeydale, Kelham Island, Stancill and Bradfield to get involved, the company also wants to make changes inside and outside the building.

The Ranmoor Inn, Ranmoor, has been bought out by the Pub People Company, with plans to refurbish it and bring in more local beers

They have stated that they hope to carry out work in the autumn to refurbish it, both inside and outside, including a rear courtyard which they describe as a ‘hidden secret garden’.

Outlining the plans, Pub People Company managing director Andrew Crawford said: “The Ranmoor Inn is a well known and cherished pub on Fulwood Road. The freehold status now allows us to purchase cask and craft beers from local Sheffield breweries that was not possible under the tied trade system. We are planning a refurbishment of the pub in the Autumn which will include an upgrade to the internal trade area and also the rear courtyard, which is a hidden secret garden.