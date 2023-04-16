News you can trust since 1887
14 pictures showing popular 1980 and 90s pubs that have gone or changed beyond recognition

They were popular city centre haunts for many of us way back in the 1980s and 90s.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 9th Mar 2023, 00:01 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2023, 09:58 BST

But these Sheffield city pubs have either been demolished or changed beyond recognistion since those days. While some of them still continue to trade successfully in the city as pubs or as other types of business, they either now look very different, carry different names, or have totally changed inside.

We have put together the gallery below, showing how these venues looked back in the 80s and 90s – and contrast that to how they look now, using pictures taken more recently.

The former Moorfoot Tavern is now El Paso restaurant on Cumberland Street.

1. Now: El Paso

The former Moorfoot Tavern is now El Paso restaurant on Cumberland Street. PIcture: Google Street View Photo: Google

The Golden Ball, on the corner of Campo Lane, as it appeared in the summer of 1986.

2. Then: The Golden Ball

The Golden Ball, on the corner of Campo Lane, as it appeared in the summer of 1986. Picture: Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

The Moorfoot Tavern, back in the days it was still a pub.

3. Then: Moorfoot Tavern

The Moorfoot Tavern, back in the days it was still a pub. PIcture: PIcture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Back in the 80s, the Mail Coach was a popular pub on West Street.

4. Then: The Mail Coach

Back in the 80s, the Mail Coach was a popular pub on West Street. PIcture: Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

