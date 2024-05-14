Radisson Blu Hotel Sheffield: Licence granted after 1am drinks plan for rooftop bar is withdrawn

By Julia Armstrong, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 14th May 2024, 17:31 BST
A Sheffield city centre showpiece hotel has been granted a licence for its rooftop bar when objections were withdrawn after it dropped plans for opening until 1am.

The Radisson Blu Hotel on Pinstone Street opposite Sheffield Town Hall, which is a major part of Sheffield City Council’s Heart of the City II redevelopment, originally applied for a licence to serve drinks until 1am. That drew objections from neighbours and the council’s environment protection service.

A meeting of the council licensing sub-committee was due to be held on Monday (May 13) to hear the objections but this was cancelled after all the objectors withdrew their complaints, a council spokesman confirmed.

A premises licence has been granted after the times for the use of the outside area were changed to 11pm and a noise management plan was agreed.

The rooftop terrace in the new Radisson Blu hotel in Sheffield city centre will overlook the Peace Gardens, this visualisation from the hotel developers showsThe rooftop terrace in the new Radisson Blu hotel in Sheffield city centre will overlook the Peace Gardens, this visualisation from the hotel developers shows
The rooftop terrace in the new Radisson Blu hotel in Sheffield city centre will overlook the Peace Gardens, this visualisation from the hotel developers shows

The hotel will feature 154 rooms, a rooftop bar and restaurant and high-quality conference facilities. The third-floor rooftop bar and restaurant will have great views of the town hall and Peace Gardens.

The environment protection service had advised halting the use of the terrace after 11pm, except for smoking access, and had called for the noise management plan to be put in place.

One resident had objected that an outside bar open until 1am every night would be “strongly unfair to residents at the Burgess House apartment building nearby and also to other hotel guests”.

The hotel is set to open on June 10 and is being hailed as a premier destination to stay in the city.

