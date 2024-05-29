Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first guests are set to book in from July 1

A new upmarket hotel in Sheffield city centre is open for bookings at last.

The Radisson Blu on Pinstone Street has rooms available from July 1, its website shows.

Prices start at £82.05-a-night for standard room and rise to ‘Premium Room - Garden City View’ for £141.53-a-night. Breakfast is an extra £27.

The hoardings are finally down and the Radisson Blue hotel website is now taking bookings.

Booking was due to open in the week commencing March 25 but was pushed back.

The 154-bed hotel was announced four years ago as part of Sheffield City Council’s £470m Heart of the City II regeneration project. It retains ownership of the building which was constructed behind a Victorian facade on Pinstone Street. Hoardings have been removed allowing access to a pavement in front of what was Maplins. Two ground floor retail units on either side of the hotel are currently empty.