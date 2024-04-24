Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Sheffield pub is set to re-open next month - after a refurbishment is completed.

The Prince of Wales, on Derbyshire Lane, Norton Lees, has closed temporarily, while a programme of work is carried out at the venue, which is to return as a ‘Craft Union’ pub.

It closed at the end of last week for the work to get underway.

The Prince of Wales pub in Norton Lees. Picture: Google

The pub company Stonegate, which runs the venue, has issued a statement confirming the re-opening plans.

It stated: “We are pleased to confirm The Prince of Wales pub in Sheffield will be re-opening on 3rd May following a brief closure for investment.

“Ensuring the pub is best placed to serve its local community, The Prince of Wales will re-open as part of Craft Union, the fastest growing and market leading operator led model.

“Craft Union thrives as the heartbeat of the local community and is famous for offering a warm and welcoming environment for everyone.”