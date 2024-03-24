Sheffield retro: Eight much-loved bars from the 80 and 90s, lost or changed, including The Wapentake

Back in the 1980s and 90s, these eight venues were among the must-visit destinations in Sheffield city centre at the weekend.
Now, we have taken a peak at these much-missed venues that had either gone forever through demolition, or have changed beyond recognition since that great era of pubs and clubs.
While some of them still continue to trade successfully in the city as pubs or as other types of business, they either now look very different, carry different names, or have totally changed inside.
We have put together the gallery below showing both how the pubs looked back in the 80s and 90s – and how their locations look now, using pictures taken more recently.
For many, they will hold fond memories