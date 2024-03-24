Sheffield retro: Eight much-loved bars from the 80 and 90s, lost or changed, including The Wapentake

Before and after pictures show how these famous Sheffield pubs and bars have gone, or been transformed
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 24th Mar 2024, 05:00 GMT

Back in the 1980s and 90s, these eight venues were among the must-visit destinations in Sheffield city centre at the weekend.

Now, we have taken a peak at these much-missed venues that had either gone forever through demolition, or have changed beyond recognition since that great era of pubs and clubs.

The pubs featured in this gallery are Sheffield city pubs that have either been demolished or changed beyond recognition since the 1980s and 1990s.

While some of them still continue to trade successfully in the city as pubs or as other types of business, they either now look very different, carry different names, or have totally changed inside.

We have put together the gallery below showing both how the pubs looked back in the 80s and 90s – and how their locations look now, using pictures taken more recently.

For many, they will hold fond memories

The Wapentake was one of Sheffield's best known rock bars, under the former Grosvernor House Hotel. It later become The Casbah.

1. The Wapentake - then

The Wapentake was one of Sheffield's best known rock bars, under the former Grosvernor House Hotel. It later become The Casbah. Photo: submit

All trace of the Wapentake, and Casbahs has gone now. The Gosvernor House Hotel, in the basement of which it was located, was demolished. The 'Wap' was where the new office building, on the right behind the blue barriers, stands. Picture: Google streetview

2. The Wapentake - now

All trace of the Wapentake, and Casbahs has gone now. The Gosvernor House Hotel, in the basement of which it was located, was demolished. The 'Wap' was where the new office building, on the right behind the blue barriers, stands. Picture: Google streetview

The Pump, near The Moor, on the junction of Cumberland Way and Earl Street, Sheffield city centre, pictured in 1991. There is no trace of it now. PIcture: Picture Sheffield

3. The Pump - then

The Pump, near The Moor, on the junction of Cumberland Way and Earl Street, Sheffield city centre, pictured in 1991. There is no trace of it now. PIcture: Picture Sheffield

There is no trace of where The Pump once served city centre drinkers. It was demolished, and its site is now occipied by this section of The Moor market. Picture: Google Street View

4. The Pump - now

There is no trace of where The Pump once served city centre drinkers. It was demolished, and its site is now occipied by this section of The Moor market. Picture: Google Street View

