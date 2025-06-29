Many of the pubs pictured have been lost since these photos were taken at least 20 years ago, with the buildings demolished in some cases.

Others are still around, though sometimes with new signs guiding thirsty punters to their doors.

The pub signs, from watering holes around Sheffield, include one featuring a skull, another celebrating the city’s proud sporting heritage, and a third asserting Sheffield’s claim to be the birthplace of the legendary outlaw Robin Hood.

How many of the pubs in this retro photo gallery have you frequented over the years, and what do you think is the best pub sign ever in Sheffield?

1 . Stumble Inn The pub sign for The Stumble Inn, Attercliffe Common, Attercliffe, Sheffield, pictured in August 1997 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . The Industry The pub sign for The Industry, on Main Road, Darnall, Sheffield, in October 1997 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Mike Waistell Photo Sales

3 . Yorick Pub sign for The Yorick, Division Street, Sheffield, in 1997 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Roger Nadal Photo Sales