Sheffield retro: 23 nostalgic photos showing classic pub signs of the 90s and noughties to test your memory

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 29th Jun 2025, 07:30 BST

How many of these signs from popular Sheffield pubs in the 90s and noughties do you recognise?

Many of the pubs pictured have been lost since these photos were taken at least 20 years ago, with the buildings demolished in some cases.

Others are still around, though sometimes with new signs guiding thirsty punters to their doors.

The pub signs, from watering holes around Sheffield, include one featuring a skull, another celebrating the city’s proud sporting heritage, and a third asserting Sheffield’s claim to be the birthplace of the legendary outlaw Robin Hood.

How many of the pubs in this retro photo gallery have you frequented over the years, and what do you think is the best pub sign ever in Sheffield?

The pub sign for The Stumble Inn, Attercliffe Common, Attercliffe, Sheffield, pictured in August 1997

1. Stumble Inn

The pub sign for The Stumble Inn, Attercliffe Common, Attercliffe, Sheffield, pictured in August 1997 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The pub sign for The Industry, on Main Road, Darnall, Sheffield, in October 1997

2. The Industry

The pub sign for The Industry, on Main Road, Darnall, Sheffield, in October 1997 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Mike Waistell

Pub sign for The Yorick, Division Street, Sheffield, in 1997

3. Yorick

Pub sign for The Yorick, Division Street, Sheffield, in 1997 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Roger Nadal

The pub sign at The Yorkshire Grey, Arundel Gate, Sheffield, in October 2003

4. Yorkshire Grey

The pub sign at The Yorkshire Grey, Arundel Gate, Sheffield, in October 2003 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Roger Nadal

