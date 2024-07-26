Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular pub near one of Sheffield’s best known shopping centres is set to close.

But it has not yet been confirmed to The Star what will replace the venue on its current site.

It has been confirmed that the Drakehouse Mill, a pub and restaurant situated between the Crystal Peaks shopping centre and the Drakehouse Retail Park, is to close.

The Drakehouse Mill.

The well known pub, which is one of Greene King’s ‘Hungry Horse’ brand of pub-restaurants, will close for the final time next month

The Star has been told that its last day of opening will be Sunday, August 18. It is understood that what replaces it will be down to the company which owns the site.

Greene King said in a statement: “Closing a pub is never an easy decision but after much thought we have opted not to renew our lease at the Drakehouse Mill, which expires this year.

“The pub is due to close on August 18 and we are now working with our teams to find alternative roles at our other pubs in the local area where possible. We’d like to thank all of our customers who have visited us and supported the pub over the years.”

The Waterthorpe pub, which opens from 11am until 11pm daily, has always described itself as a family friendly venue, and is rated as four out of five on the website Trip Advisor.

One review of the venue posted in June said: “Great service at Drakehouse, we go every week and tonight Billy gave us great service, thankyou, food was great and staff are friendly and helpful, will come again next week.”

And a visitor in May said: “This is a lovely place to go for a nice drink, family friendly and the bar staff. Beth was fantastic, polite and funny will happily come here again.”

The pub is on a large site, with a large amount of outdoor seating, as well as car parking spaces.