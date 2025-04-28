Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major jewellery chain has opened a new shop in one of Sheffield’s shopping centres.

The national chain, Pandora, has opened a new branch at Crystal Peaks shopping centre, in Waterthorpe, in the south east of the city.

It is the latest shop to open in the city by the chain, which also has a branch at Meadowhall.

Crystal Peaks said in a statement: “Our brand new Pandora store is now open, and looks fantastic!

“Come down and meet the fabulous team who are here to showcase their iconic range of jewellery.”

The new Pandora shop has opened at Crystal Peaks. Photo: Crystal Peaks | Crystal Peaks

The first 50 customers at the store were given a £30 gift card to mark the opening day, which was on Friday.

It is the latest new shop to open at Crystal Peaks this month. It is based at the centre’s Central Atrium.

Bosses at the centre announced the new venue, I Love Sweets, had opened its doors for the first time on Saturday, April 19, with a new shop.

Last month, centre manager Lee Greenwood said five new stores were set to open Crystal Peaks within weeks.

At the time he said that in addition to the plans to open Pandora, there were also two independent stores, one regional and one national chain all in the pipeline.

There are also plans to open a cinema in the centre.

Crystal Peaks was home to Sheffield’s first out of town multiplex in the 1980s, but it later closed.

