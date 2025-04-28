Crystal Peaks: Pandora jeweller opens its newest store in Sheffield shopping centre

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 28th Apr 2025, 09:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A major jewellery chain has opened a new shop in one of Sheffield’s shopping centres.

The national chain, Pandora, has opened a new branch at Crystal Peaks shopping centre, in Waterthorpe, in the south east of the city.

It is the latest shop to open in the city by the chain, which also has a branch at Meadowhall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Crystal Peaks said in a statement: “Our brand new Pandora store is now open, and looks fantastic!

“Come down and meet the fabulous team who are here to showcase their iconic range of jewellery.”

The new Pandora shop has opened at Crystal Peaks. Photo: Crystal PeaksThe new Pandora shop has opened at Crystal Peaks. Photo: Crystal Peaks
The new Pandora shop has opened at Crystal Peaks. Photo: Crystal Peaks | Crystal Peaks

The first 50 customers at the store were given a £30 gift card to mark the opening day, which was on Friday.

It is the latest new shop to open at Crystal Peaks this month. It is based at the centre’s Central Atrium.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bosses at the centre announced the new venue, I Love Sweets, had opened its doors for the first time on Saturday, April 19, with a new shop.

Last month, centre manager Lee Greenwood said five new stores were set to open Crystal Peaks within weeks.

At the time he said that in addition to the plans to open Pandora, there were also two independent stores, one regional and one national chain all in the pipeline.

There are also plans to open a cinema in the centre.

Crystal Peaks was home to Sheffield’s first out of town multiplex in the 1980s, but it later closed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

🗞️Keep up to date on all of the latest news with our free breaking newsletter.

Click here to sign up today

https://www.thestar.co.uk/newsletter

Related topics:Crystal PeaksSheffieldJewelleryLee Greenwood

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice