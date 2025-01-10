The Angel Woodhouse: Police called in after theft from popular Sheffield pub
South Yorkshire Police said the force is investigating after Christmas decorations were reported stolen at the well known venue, The Angel, in Woodhouse.
They have also released CCTV pictures of a woman they want to speak to as part of the investigation.
Police said in a statement: “We are releasing CCTV images of a woman we would like to speak to in connection with a reported theft in Sheffield.
“On 18 December at 6pm it is reported that a woman allegedly stole several Christmas decorations from a pub on Sheffield Road, in the Woodhouse area of the city.”
“Since the incident, enquiries have been ongoing, and we are now releasing images of a woman we would like to speak to in connection with the investigation.”
Anyone who recognises the woman is asked to report contact police online, via live chat.
They can also call police by calling 101.
Officers ask anyone who gets in touch over the incident to quote the investigation number 14/223711/24.
Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via the Crimestoppers website