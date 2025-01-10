Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have been called in after a Christmas theft at a popular Sheffield pub

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police said the force is investigating after Christmas decorations were reported stolen at the well known venue, The Angel, in Woodhouse.

They have also released CCTV pictures of a woman they want to speak to as part of the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police want to speak to this woman about a theft from a Sheffield pub. Photo: South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police

Police said in a statement: “We are releasing CCTV images of a woman we would like to speak to in connection with a reported theft in Sheffield.

“On 18 December at 6pm it is reported that a woman allegedly stole several Christmas decorations from a pub on Sheffield Road, in the Woodhouse area of the city.”

“Since the incident, enquiries have been ongoing, and we are now releasing images of a woman we would like to speak to in connection with the investigation.”

Anyone who recognises the woman is asked to report contact police online, via live chat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They can also call police by calling 101.

Officers ask anyone who gets in touch over the incident to quote the investigation number 14/223711/24.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via the Crimestoppers website