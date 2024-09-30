A burger franchise won’t be able to open a restaurant in Sheffield city centre as planning officers found that the fume extraction system would harm “the amenity of neighbouring residential properties”.

Sheffield City Council’s planning officers have decided against an application from Ohannes Burger to open a new restaurant in Eldon Court on Devonshire Street.

In a document submitted to the planning portal, the franchisee told the officers that the new restaurant would create new job opportunities and increase foot traffic and stimulate adjacent businesses, thereby supporting the broader local economy.

The applicant said: “We are excited about the opportunity to become a part of the Sheffield community and are committed to contributing positively to the local economy and social fabric.”

However, the officers have found that the proposed business would have harmed the neighbouring properties.

In a decision notice, the officers concluded that the application had not included “a suitable solution to the mitigation of odour and noise pollution derived from the fume extraction system associated with the proposed burger restaurant use”.

The officers commented: “When given the significant challenges of the location with residential above and the high odour risk assessment outcome it is concluded that the fume extraction system by virtue of noise and odour will result in harm to the amenity of the neighbouring residential properties.”

According to the official website of Ohannes Burger, the franchise has a lot of branches up-and-down the country, including Leicester, Salford, Liverpool, Ilkeston, Preston, Mansfield and more.