New Inn Gleadless: Owners outline future plans for site as popular, award winning, Sheffield pub shuts
The New Inn, on Hollinsend Road, near Gleadless, has shut its doors after its long serving managers, Nic Barber and Gill Oxley, left the venue after 14 years.
And now the company which runs the pub has explained its plans for the future of the site.
A statement on the venue’s Facebook page from outgoing managers Nic and Gill, who had won awards while at the pub, said: “Just want to say a massive thank you to all our customers for an absolute fantastic 14 years. We've had a blast!
“Myself and Gill are gutted but there has to be an end game and now is our time.
“Thank you to all our staff past and present for putting up with us, especially through the hard times! We love you all.”
A number of regulars at the venue have praised them both online for their time running the venue.
One said: “ You should be really proud of the job you've done for the last 14 years. The New Inn has been a safe and welcoming place while you've been in charge and the standard of the beer has always been excellent. We'll miss you both enormously and wish you the best of luck in your new venture.”
Another added: “Good luck to you both for the future, you made the New Inn into a great pub for the Gleadless community.”
The New Inn is owned by the pub company Star Inns, part of Heineken.
A spokesman for the company said the pub had been leased to an an independent operator to run as their own business.
They told The Star: “They have taken the decision to leave the pub.
“We are looking to reopen it as quickly as possible and hope to do so within the next few weeks. Longer term, we are looking to recruit an experienced operator for the New Inn.
“Interested parties can contact our recruitment team on 08085 949596.”
