Norfolk Arms Grenoside: How landmark Sheffield pub will look when it re-opens in 2025 after five years
Plans which have been submitted for the Norfolk Arms, in Grenoside, show how it is to be transformed, with a new section built between two of the famous pub’s buildings.
They also show how an extension on the back of the venue is set to appear when work is completed.
The pictures accompany the latest planning application for the pub, on the A57 Penistone Road, which was sent to Sheffield Council this month, by Waterman Holdings Ltd.
Designs show tables, chairs a bar and a kitchen inside the building, and even an area labelled as ‘ice cream parlour’, as well as a ‘terrace’
The new plans make minor adjustments to documents which had previously been submitted by the building’s previous owner.
In a letter to town planners, Gail Waterman said: “The application arises as the ownership has changed the new owners of the site, Waterman Holdings Ltd seek to scale back the proposed scheme as the basement is no longer required.”
The plans for the building would see the demolition of an existing conservatory and part an outbuilding, and the erection of a new extension to the rear. It also includes a link extension between pub and a prominent outbuilding, as well as the use of the outbuilding and first floor as trade areas.
It addition it includes alterations to the existing car park; and the use of adjoining land as additional car park.
Work has been going on at the pub for several months. It is understood that the owners hope to re-open the venue next year after work is completed.
The Norfolk Arms, in Grenoside, closed around four years ago, following the coronavirus pandemic, but major renovation plans were approved last year.
Before it closed, one fan on Google reviews called it a 'fantastic' pub, while another praised the 'lovely food and friendly staff' there.
The planning application by the previous owners, last year, stated how the proposed renovations to the building, which dates back to the 19th century and has been extended over the years, would 'allow for an improved offer including a food proposition'.
"Following the much needed works, The Norfolk Arms, it is hoped, will be brought back to its former glory and re-establish its popularity within the City," the application added.
