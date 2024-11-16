Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pictures show how a landmark Sheffield pub will look when it re-opens next year for the first time in years.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans which have been submitted for the Norfolk Arms, in Grenoside, show how it is to be transformed, with a new section built between two of the famous pub’s buildings.

They also show how an extension on the back of the venue is set to appear when work is completed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pictures accompany the latest planning application for the pub, on the A57 Penistone Road, which was sent to Sheffield Council this month, by Waterman Holdings Ltd.

Designs show tables, chairs a bar and a kitchen inside the building, and even an area labelled as ‘ice cream parlour’, as well as a ‘terrace’

How the Norfolk Arms will look from the front after work is completed. Picture: Studio H87 | Studio H87

The new plans make minor adjustments to documents which had previously been submitted by the building’s previous owner.

In a letter to town planners, Gail Waterman said: “The application arises as the ownership has changed the new owners of the site, Waterman Holdings Ltd seek to scale back the proposed scheme as the basement is no longer required.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans for the building would see the demolition of an existing conservatory and part an outbuilding, and the erection of a new extension to the rear. It also includes a link extension between pub and a prominent outbuilding, as well as the use of the outbuilding and first floor as trade areas.

How the Norfolk Arms will look from the rear after work is completed. Picture: Studio H87 | Studio H87

It addition it includes alterations to the existing car park; and the use of adjoining land as additional car park.

Work has been going on at the pub for several months. It is understood that the owners hope to re-open the venue next year after work is completed.

The Norfolk Arms, in Grenoside, closed around four years ago, following the coronavirus pandemic, but major renovation plans were approved last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before it closed, one fan on Google reviews called it a 'fantastic' pub, while another praised the 'lovely food and friendly staff' there.

The planning application by the previous owners, last year, stated how the proposed renovations to the building, which dates back to the 19th century and has been extended over the years, would 'allow for an improved offer including a food proposition'.

"Following the much needed works, The Norfolk Arms, it is hoped, will be brought back to its former glory and re-establish its popularity within the City," the application added.