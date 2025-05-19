Plans are being drawn up to open a Sheffield-branch of one of Newcastle’s best known ‘fun bars’ on one of the city’s main party streets.

Bosses at the Newcastle operator Cosy Joe’s are looking to open up a branch of their popular brand on West Street, in Sheffield city centre, if they can sort out the legal and planning details.

It would take over the building which has been closed since the Olivia’s Townhouse cocktail bar shut late last year.

Plans for a new 'party' bar have been announced for West Street at the vacant site which was previously Olivia's. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Bosses describe Cosy Joes as ‘Newcastle’s number one karaoke and party bar’, adding it was where Kroud Karaoke was first invented. They have have four DJs across two floors and have a fully equipped suite of private karaoke rooms.

You can also sing to the crowd on their main stage on the first floor.

Directors told The Star that they have karaoke upstairs, and a bar with music on the downstairs floor, with a DJ who plays what they describe as ‘all the fun and classic party tunes’ from throughout the decades.

The Newcastle Cosy Joe's at Groat Market, Newcastle. Photo: Google | Google

Plans for work which needs to be done to move the scheme forward have already been filed with Sheffield Council, including the plans for karaoke pods upstairs.

A notice posted in the front window of what was Olivia’s describes a licencing application to Sheffield Council to change the layout of the inside of the building.

And a planning application has been submitted the authority to install a new sign on the front of the building, carrying the new name.

There is no opening date for the new venue yet, and the plan is contingent on final legal and planning details being agreed.

Olivia’s Townhouse opened in July 2021, selling cocktails and food, but announced its closure at the end of December 2024.

Olivia’s was opened in what was previously called Bar and Beyond, and going back further, the Varsity pub. It was rated as 4.6 on Google Reviews..

It was part of a chain that also had venues in Nottingham, Leicester, and Birmingham.