A popular pub near Sheffield is set to close - for a major revamp.

The Miners Arms, in Dronfield Woodhouse, closes this month, for what will be a £310,000 revamp that is set to take a month to complete, after a new landlord, from Sheffield, took over.

Work starts today, August 20.

New licensee Jon Church at The Miners Arms in Dronfield

Landlord Jon Church, who has taken over the running of the Carr Lane venue, owner by Heineken’s Star Pubs, comes from Meadowhead and has worked in pubs around Derbyshire and South Yorkshire for the past 20 years

Pub company bosses say the investment will turn The Miners Arms into a top quality traditional local and introduce great home-cooked food.

The pub is scheduled to reopen in late September, creating 15 jobs.

The project will renovate and redecorate the exterior of the old stone pub, replacing the signage and lighting and sprucing up the large garden with new planting and furniture.

The internal changes will give the tired, dated local a smart new look whilst making it more warm, welcoming and comfortable. The overhaul will incorporate new furniture, flooring and curtains plus contemporary touches such as decorative lighting.

Star BDM Chris Carratt and new licensee Jon Church at The Miners Arms in Dronfield

Other changes will include a kitchen refit, a cellar overhaul with state-of-the-art cellar dispense equipment to ensure consistently perfect pints and energy-saving measures to improve the pub’s sustainability.

They added the Miners Arms will have a spacious bar for drinks and socialising, a cosy snug and lounge and dining areas.

The pub’s new menu will focus on pub food like steak pies, fish and chips and Sunday roasts, with small plates of British cuisine for sharing and starters.

There are also plans for a children’s menu, soup and sandwich lunches, afternoon coffee and cake and Saturday morning brunch. The Miners Arms’ drinks selection will be equally varied, spanning premium lagers, cocktails, craft beer and carefully selected interesting wines.

The Miners Arms.

Cask ales will be a specialty, and Jon will seek Cask Marque accreditation for their quality and offer ‘try before you buy’.

Dogs will be welcome

Jon says his aim is to ensure The Miners Arms has “something for everyone” and, as well as great food and drink, a whole programme of activities is planned including a weekly quiz, music from local artists and events for special occasions like Halloween and Christmas. In the offing for next summer are barbecues, a cask ale festival and family fun days. The pub will also have Sky and TNT Sports and screen major sporting fixtures.

The Miners Arms is Jon’s first pub of his own.

He said: “I’ve searched for 18 months for the right pub, visiting around 40 in person and looking at many more online. It’s fantastic to have found the ideal place just a few miles from home. When I pulled up outside The Miners Arms, I knew it was ‘the one’. It’s in a bit of a state now but the investment will transform it. I want it to be a proper pub that serves the needs of the whole community.”

Chris Carratt, area manager for Star Pubs, added: “We’re delighted to be working with Jon to create a premium local that is welcoming to all. Jon has extensive experience in hospitality across the region and, having been brought up in the area, knows just what The Miners Arms needs to thrive for the long term.

“From great food to excellent beer and varied activities, there’ll be lots of reasons to visit for local residents and those from further afield alike.”

The Miners Arms is thought to be named after the miners who worked in the local lead mine. Jon is keen to hear from anyone who knows about its past or has pictures of The Miners Arms in bygone days.