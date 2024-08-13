Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s one of Sheffield’s best known pubs - but it will be closed for most of this month.

The popular Nottingham House, in Broomhill, is currently shut, with a big yellow skip outside its Parkers Road entrance, while workers carry out work on the building.

Banners on the site confirm the pub is closed throughout almost the whole of August, and the word ‘Closed’ is chalked on the blackboard on the wall next to the Whitham Road.

The Nottingham House is closed until August 30. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

But today owner Cathal Langan has explained why the venue is currently shut, when it will be back open again, and what changes customers can expect to see when it re-opens.

The pub is set to stay closed for another two weeks, having been shut since the end of July.

But it will be back up and running again on Friday, August 30, after a five-week refurbishment is completed.

Mr Langan said builders were currently carrying out work to extend the kitchen at the venue. But the changes have also meant that some structural work has had to be done to the toilets.

He said: “As a result of that, when we re-open, we will have switched the toilets.”

It means that when the pub re-opens, what was the gents will be the ladies, and what was the ladies will be the gents.

He added the work on the kitchen would improve the food at the venue. He said it would mean food would be ready for customers more quickly after they had ordered it.

Mr Langan said the third change that people could expect when the Nottingham re-opens on August 30 is that it will have been refurbished inside. There are no major changes due to be made, the same colours would be used, but he said the venue would be “refreshed”.