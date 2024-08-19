Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A landmark Sheffield pub looks set to re-open, after it was sold to a new owner.

It is understood work has now started towards restoring the Norfolk Arms, on Penistone Road, Grenoside, after a buyer was found to take forwards existing plans to re-furbish and re-open it.

Today, one of the Sheffield City Councillors for the area confirmed that a new buyer was now in possession of the pub. Its sale has also been confirmed by its former owners.

Grenoside resident Michael Levery, who is also a Sheffield City Councillor for West Ecclesfield, told The Star: “I can confirm that the Norfolk Arms has been sold and is to be fully refurbished as per planning application... which will take around 12 months to complete.

“I'm sure local residents will welcome the return of the Norfolk after it closed pre COVID.”

The Norfolk Arms, on Penistone Road, Grenoside. Photo: Google | Google

It is understood that the new buyer is local to the area.

The Norfolk Arms, in Grenoside, closed around four years ago, following the coronavirus pandemic, but major renovation plans were approved last year.

Before it closed, one fan on Google reviews called it a 'fantastic' pub, while another praised the 'lovely food and friendly staff' there.

It was put on the market by the agents Fleurets, who have also confirmed to The Star that it has been sold.

Plans by previous owners of the venue True North Brew Co had been put in place to renovate and extend the pub. The plans included demolishing the rear conservatory, adding an extension at the back and linking the pub with the outbuilding. They were approved by Sheffield Council in summer 2023.

The planning application stated how the proposed renovations to the building, which dates back to the 19th century and has been extended over the years, would 'allow for an improved offer including a food proposition'.

"Following the much needed works, The Norfolk Arms, it is hoped, will be brought back to its former glory and re-establish its popularity within the City," the application added.

The pub, according to last year’s sales pitch, has parking, a large garden and additional land, and is large enough to cater for 165 covers inside and 146 outdoors. The 'very busy' main road location within a 'densely populated suburb' are listed as factors in the pub's potential revival.