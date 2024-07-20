The 16 Sheffield takeaways and restaurants with a 1-star food hygiene rating, including popular kebab shop

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton

Senior Journalist

Published 16th Jul 2023, 15:00 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2024, 06:00 BST

More than a dozen restaurants, cafes and takeaways in Sheffield need to improve their hygiene standards.

The Food Standards Agency has told 16 food outlets that ‘major’ improvements need to be made following their most recent food hygiene inspection.

A one-star score is the second-lowest score available to food businesses. No businesses in the city currently have a zero-star rating.

The scoring system was created to help customers make informed choices about where they choose to eat, and runs in partnership with the local authority, Sheffield City Council.

Each inspection looks at three key categories – the hygienic handling of food; the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building; and the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat.

The time between inspections of venues can vary from six months for businesses deemed the highest risk to public health, or two years for those with a lower risk. 

Here are all of Sheffield's takeaways and restaurants with a food hygiene rating of one, listed from most recently inspected. All data is correct as of July 19, 2024.

Broomhill Wood Fired Pizza & Grill, located at the former home of the celebrated Broomhill Friery on Whitham Road, was given a one-star rating on May 30, 2024.

1. Broomhill Wood Fired Pizza & Grill

Broomhill Wood Fired Pizza & Grill, located at the former home of the celebrated Broomhill Friery on Whitham Road, was given a one-star rating on May 30, 2024. | Google

Oriental Breakfast, on 257 Glossop Road, Broomhill, was given the one-star score on May 27, 2024.

2. Oriental Breakfast

Oriental Breakfast, on 257 Glossop Road, Broomhill, was given the one-star score on May 27, 2024. | Google

Cafe Des Amis, on 97-99 Chesterfield Road, Meersbrook, was given a one-star food hygiene rating at its inspection on May 8 2024.

3. Cafe Des Amis

Cafe Des Amis, on 97-99 Chesterfield Road, Meersbrook, was given a one-star food hygiene rating at its inspection on May 8 2024. | Google

The Mogul Room, on Sharrow Vale Road, Sheffield, was last rated on April 17 2024. The kitchen staff have since been replaced, and repairs has been undertaken.

4. The Mogul Room

The Mogul Room, on Sharrow Vale Road, Sheffield, was last rated on April 17 2024. The kitchen staff have since been replaced, and repairs has been undertaken. | Google

