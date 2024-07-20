The Food Standards Agency has told 16 food outlets that ‘major’ improvements need to be made following their most recent food hygiene inspection.
A one-star score is the second-lowest score available to food businesses. No businesses in the city currently have a zero-star rating.
The scoring system was created to help customers make informed choices about where they choose to eat, and runs in partnership with the local authority, Sheffield City Council.
Each inspection looks at three key categories – the hygienic handling of food; the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building; and the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat.
The time between inspections of venues can vary from six months for businesses deemed the highest risk to public health, or two years for those with a lower risk.
Here are all of Sheffield's takeaways and restaurants with a food hygiene rating of one, listed from most recently inspected. All data is correct as of July 19, 2024.
