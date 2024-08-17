All the best spots are spread out across the city, with no two in the top ten on the same road.
Why not treat yourself to a trip to one of these this weekend, or grab a takeaway from one of them?
Here are all the Indian restaurants registered on Google, with more than 100 ratings and an average score above 4.5.
1. The Chakra Lounge
The Chakra Lounge, 5 Fitzalan Square, has a 4.9 Google rating based on 561 reviews. Photo: Supplied
2. Lavang
Lavang, 478-480 Fulwood Road, has a 4.7 Google rating based on 198 reviews. | Google
3. 5Tara
5Tara, 139-141 Duke Street, has a 4.8 Google rating based on 323 reviews. | Google
4. Akhtars
Akhtars, 193 Sheffield Road, has a 4.6 Google rating based on 399 reviews. | NW Photo: Rachel Atkins
