All the best spots are spread out across the city, with no two in the top ten on the same road.

Why not treat yourself to a trip to one of these this weekend, or grab a takeaway from one of them?

Here are all the Indian restaurants registered on Google, with more than 100 ratings and an average score above 4.5.

1 . The Chakra Lounge The Chakra Lounge, 5 Fitzalan Square, has a 4.9 Google rating based on 561 reviews. Photo: Supplied Photo Sales

2 . Lavang Lavang, 478-480 Fulwood Road, has a 4.7 Google rating based on 198 reviews. | Google Photo Sales

3 . 5Tara 5Tara, 139-141 Duke Street, has a 4.8 Google rating based on 323 reviews. | Google Photo Sales

4 . Akhtars Akhtars, 193 Sheffield Road, has a 4.6 Google rating based on 399 reviews. | NW Photo: Rachel Atkins Photo Sales