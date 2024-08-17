Sheffield restaurants: The 10 best Indian restaurants in the city, based on google reviews

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 17th Aug 2024, 15:11 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2024, 15:27 BST

We’ve taken a look to find the best Indian restaurants in Sheffield based on their Google ratings.

All the best spots are spread out across the city, with no two in the top ten on the same road.

Why not treat yourself to a trip to one of these this weekend, or grab a takeaway from one of them?

Here are all the Indian restaurants registered on Google, with more than 100 ratings and an average score above 4.5.

The Chakra Lounge, 5 Fitzalan Square, has a 4.9 Google rating based on 561 reviews.

1. The Chakra Lounge

Lavang, 478-480 Fulwood Road, has a 4.7 Google rating based on 198 reviews.

2. Lavang

5Tara, 139-141 Duke Street, has a 4.8 Google rating based on 323 reviews.

3. 5Tara

Akhtars, 193 Sheffield Road, has a 4.6 Google rating based on 399 reviews.

4. Akhtars

