Achieving a five-star food hygiene rating is no mean feat, and it is something we should be keen to celebrate.

The Food Standards Agency operated the hygiene scoring system to give the public the opportunity to make an informed decision about where they choose to eat.

A score of five is the highest score possible, and means hygiene standards found at the time of the inspection were either ‘good’ or ‘very good’ across all three key areas.

Below we have listed nine takeaways to be recently inspected in Sheffield.

1 . Nayab's Nayab's, at 263-265 Buchanan Road, in Parsons Cross, was handed its five-star rating on May 15 2024.

2 . Greggs Greggs, on 14a The Gallery, inside Meadowhall, received its latest five-star food hygiene rating on May 15, 2024. This takeaway has had outstanding top hygiene marks for 10 years, since June 2014.

3 . Domino's Domino's, at 718-720 Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, was given its stellar rating on May 1, 2024.