Fashion store White Stuff has announced it is closing in a blow for one of Sheffield’s trendiest streets.

The shop at 297 Ecclesall Road has pinned up a poster stating: “We’ll miss you Ecclesall Road. This shop is closing on 23rd February. Thanks for letting us be a part of your community.”

It comes after the unit stopped selling mens’ clothes two years ago. White Stuff did not respond to The Star and it is not clear how many jobs will be affected. The firm states its nearest branches are at Meadowhall, Buxton and Gainsborough.

But people expressed their dismay - and pointed the finger - in local Facebook groups. Others reflected on how the street was changing from shopping to food and drink.

White Stuff on Ecclesall Road closes this month.

One said: “This another indicator of so much that's following on from Brexit, lockdowns and the like - possibly throw in double red lines, too and it ain't good news on so many levels.”

Sheffield City Council has plans to prioritise buses by banning parking between 7am and 7pm. Some fear it will damage trade by deterring customers who come by car. But some welcome it.

One commented: "If it was easier for me to get to Ecclesall Road on a bus or on my bike I’d visit more often and spend more money there. I avoid driving down there currently due to how congested it is and how difficult it is to park.”

White Stuff returned to profit in the year to April 30 last year, figures show.