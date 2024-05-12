M1 Services: £40m Welcome Break service station with Starbucks near Sheffield set to create 300 jobs
A £40m Welcome Break service station on the M1 near Sheffield is set to create 300 jobs, documents show.
The site at Junction 33 will be open 24-hours-a-day, 365-days-a-year, with staff on a three-shift system, according to planning information.
Welcome Break is not showing vacancies for Brinsworth yet, but it has three at Woodall Services 12 miles away between junctions 30 and 31. They are: sales team members (£11.60ph), cleaning host (£11.60ph) and nights team member (£12.35ph).
Building work started in Rotherham earlier this year and today a drive-thru Starbucks is taking shape near the end of the Parkway.
Plans approved in 2019 show a petrol station and drive-thru on the Sheffield side and a main building with shops, toilets, gaming area and business lounge on the Brinsworth side.
A spokesperson for Welcome Break said they did not have information about jobs at this stage. The firm has 59 locations and 5,900 staff.
A Rotherham Council report states: “The motorway service area would employ circa 300 staff and represent a circa £40 million investment. Working hours would be dependent on staff position and role, however there would be a significant number of employees operating on a three shift system. Shift changes would be timed to avoid peak hours on the local road network.”
