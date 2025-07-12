A popular Sheffield garden centre, closing after more than 25 years, looks set to shut a month earlier than planned.

Bosses at Loxley Nurseries, on Long Lane, Loxley, Sheffield, announced last month that they would be closing and launched a closing down sale before they finally close the doors for good.

They had originally said that they expected to close for the last time at the end of August.

Loxley Nurseries have said they now could close in July | National World

But now, with a closing down sale well under way, they believe they could now close by the end of this month instead.

They said in their latest public update on their closure plans: “Our tunnels and growing site are now empty. All our plants are out for sale. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.

“With how stock has already been selling, we’re expecting to be closed by the end of July.”

They said they would announce an official date once they knew for definite, and added: “Thank you for all your support.”

They made the original closure announcement in a statement last month, attributed to the Loxley Nurseries Team, which they posted on their social media pages online. It said: “Thank you for 25 wonderful years - Loxley Nurseries is closing down.

“After 25 years of growing, blooming and thriving with our amazing community, it’s time for us to say goodbye. We’ve loved every moment - helping you build your gardens, sharing planting tips, and being part of your seasonal traditions.

“As we prepare to close our gates for the final time at the end of August, we invite you to visit us one last time and take home a piece of our story.

“Whether you’ve been with us since day one or just discovered us recently, thank you for your support, your custom, and your love of our plants.”

They said that they were starting a closing down sale, and everything would be sold off, including plants, pots, stoneware and and seeds.

Customers have posted messages on The Star’s Facebook page expressing sadness at the loss of the business.

Many said they remembered there being a garden centre on that site for well over 25 years.

Val Swift said: “So sorry to hear this, we have bought some lovely plants from them over the last few years.”

Helen Ann Mc added: “Devastating.... best garden centre around. Always great variety, quality and affordable. My garden will be lacking in it's absence.”

Joanne Gadsden added: “Very sad news. I’ve been getting many of my plants there over many years. Their summer bedding and hanging baskets are particularly lovely as they are a good quality and do very well in my garden.”