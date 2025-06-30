One of Sheffield’s most popular garden centres is set to close, after 25 years.

Bosses at Loxley Nurseries, on Long Lane, Loxley, have made the announcement to customers and launched a closing down sale before they finally close the doors for good.

Loxley Nurseries have announced that they are closing down. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World | National World

They expect to close their doors for the final time at the end of August.

They made the announcement in a statement, attributed to the Loxley Nurseries Team, which they have posted on their social media pages online. It said: “Thank you for 25 wonderful years - Loxley Nurseries is closing down.

“After 25 years of growing, blooming and thriving with our amazing community, it’s time for us to say goodbye. We’ve loved every moment - helping you build your gardens, sharing planting tips, and being part of your seasonal traditions.

Loxley Garden Centre are now holding a closing down sale | National World

“As we prepare to close our gates for the final time at the end of August, we invite you to visit us one last time and take home a piece of our story.

“Whether you’ve been with us since day one or just discovered us recently, thank you for your support, your custom, and your love of our plants.”

They said that they have now started a closing down sale, and everything would be sold off., including plants, pots, stoneware and and seeds.

Customers have posted messages on the site expressing sadness at the loss of the business. Some said they had also been sad to see the cafe at the centre close previously.

One said: “My garden has thrived with your carefully nurtured plants for over 15 years. I don't know where I will go now to find the quality that I always get at Loxley. “

Another added: “So sad to hear this! My garden is full of plants bought from you . And the whole family's xmas trees were from yourselves every year! All the best for the future.“

One said: “I have fond memories visiting as a little girl with my parents and then with my own daughter.”