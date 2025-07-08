Birley Moor Garden Centre: Pictures of proposed new café at popular Sheffield garden centre released
Drawings showing the proposed new facilityat Birley Moor Garden Centre, near Mosborough, have been revealed after a full planning application was sent in to Sheffield Council.
A previous application for the site was refused because of parking concerns, so the new plans contain more parking spaces.
The café would be based in a bungalow on the garden centre site, which would be extended.
It would have capacity for 130 diners, and also serve some takeaway items such as coffee.
A statement sent to the council said the café would open daily, from 10am until 4pm from Monday to Wednesday; 10am until 10pm from Thursday to Saturday; and 10am until 4pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.
There are plans to host bistro nights every other week after the daytime use of the café ends at 4pm from Thursday to Saturday.
It added: “It is anticipated that six full time equivalent members of staff will work in the café.”
The scheme also includes an education and training centre, for community classes, the creation of a children’s play area and the creation of a structure for the sale of ice creams near to the play area, as well as a place for a forest school, a toilet block, a new car parking area, and space for grassy areas to walk in.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this as well as the latest news from The Star, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Details in the planning application reveal that there have already been expressions of interests in operating the forest school, and that there are organisations interesting in running classes in the new classroom facilities.
It states: “The proposed development will provide benefits for the local community including: retention of existing jobs and creation of new jobs for local people; access to alternative education provision for local children (which we know, from speaking with parents at the public exhibition event, is insufficient in the local area at present).”
It added it would also provide “access to hands on education about nature and landscape management; creation of a safe and accessible place that members of the community can use as a meeting place with family and friends / to engage in social interaction and to take part in classes with others who they might not otherwise come into contact with; and, access to nature / the outdoors and to additional connections to the existing Public Right of Way network in the grassland area that is going to be enhanced.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.