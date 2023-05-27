News you can trust since 1887
The 11 best big garden centres in and around Sheffield - according to Google reviews

Spring is arriving – and that means Sheffield householders are set to turn their attention to their gardens.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 28th Mar 2023, 08:34 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 11:43 BST

For many, that will mean a trip to the garden centre to get in the plants, bulbs, or even garden accessories. And to help you get started, we have put together a list of the 11 best garden centres in and around Sheffield, based on Google reviews. They are listed below.

According to the Royal Horticultural Society, spring usually arrives by mid-March and the frequent sunny days provide the opportunity for an increasing range of gardening tasks. The RHS says this is the time to get busy preparing seed beds, sowing seed, cutting back winter shrubs and generally tidying up around the garden.

You’ll find more on gardening in our Homes and Gardens section.

1. Garden centres

Bents Green Nurseries, Muskoka Ave. Rated 4.9

2. Bents Green Nurseries

Bents Green Nurseries, Muskoka Ave. Rated 4.9 Photo: Google street view

New Leaf Plant Centre, Dyche Lane, Dronfield. Rated 4.6

3. New Leaf Plant Centre

New Leaf Plant Centre, Dyche Lane, Dronfield. Rated 4.6 Photo: Google street view

Valleyside Garden Centre, Manchester Road. Rated 4.5

4. Valleyside Garden Centre

Valleyside Garden Centre, Manchester Road. Rated 4.5 Photo: Google street view

