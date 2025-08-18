It served Sheffield for generations.

But the city’s popular Loxley Nurseries has finally closed its doors for the last time, 25 years after its most recent owners took the business over.

Loxley Nurseries now closed permanently. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World | National World

Bosses at the garden centre, on Long Lane, Loxley, made the announcement that they would be closing to customers in June and launched a closing down sale before they finally shut the doors for good.

Now, after a last special event to sell off remaining stock, they have fitted a ‘permanently closed’ notice to the gate.

Pictures show the sign which has been installed, and the empty car park - which was for years full of cars.

The sign on the gate at Loxley Nurseries. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World | National World

The centre had announced its last day of trading would be August 2, but re-opened one last time on Friday, August 8 to allow customers to buy some unsold garden accessories from the reception area, although the rest of the site had already been closed by that point.

Customers have told The Star that the owners had told them they were retiring, and some said they had hoped that someone would buy the centre from them, so that it would continue.

The Star approached the owners for comment, but they did not get back in touch.

But since it was announced the venue was closing, many readers have spoken of their sadness at the loss of the popular venue, as well as expressing their best wishes to the owners.

Whey announced the closure in June, with a statement attributed to The Loxley Nurseries Team, It said: “Thank you for 25 wonderful years - Loxley Nurseries is closing down.

“After 25 years of growing, blooming and thriving with our amazing community, it’s time for us to say goodbye. We’ve loved every moment - helping you build your gardens, sharing planting tips, and being part of your seasonal traditions.”

But customers say the venue had been operating as a garden centre even before that.

Tributes to the venue have been made on The Star’s Facebook page.

Andy Nightingale said: “A real shame. My kids as little ones used to love just wandering amongst the plants and bushes in the sunshine as it seemed like a very pretty maze to them! Very happy retirement to the owners.

Jane Smith said: “Was amazing place, and the cafe before covid arrived was a lovely place to meet friends for lunch. Will be sadly missed.”

Paul James Burgin wished the owners a happy retirement, adding: “I'm not at all surprised ... The family who own it have been extremely busy for 25 years, doing an excellent job!! They must be exhausted!! The Gardeners' Rest café, a casualty of COVID, was my late-mum's favourite 'winter' café, and we went there on countless occasions, over the years. I often commented that it was 'the best café in the world.”

Kathryn Dimelow: “The best garden centre ever! Thank you for some amazing plants.”