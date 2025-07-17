Heading out of Sheffield along Loxley Road takes you into some of Sheffield’s most beautiful countryside.

Just past the landmark Admiral Rodney pub, and the rolling fields which it faces, you find a garden centre which has been there for more than 25 years.

That’s Loxley Nurseries. For as long as many locals can remember, it has been there selling good quality plants at competitive prices.

Wensley Mills and Peter Thompson are both fans of Loxley Nurseries. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Sadly, it looks like that may not be the case much longer, with the owners having announced its imminent closure.

And for its dedicated customers, the news that it is set to close has saddened them.

Pulling into the car park, next to Long Lane, there was plenty of space for my car. But, even on a Wednesday morning, it was still busy.

I walked in past the large black and yellow ‘Welcome to Loxley Nurseries’ sign, and in through the entrance to take a look at some of the first items you see - garden accessories and plant pots - before continuing out to the outdoors area, which was still lined by beautiful plants of all hues.

Bosses plan to close when they are all sold.

Customers Sue Long, Karen Carbert, and Janet Clarke at Loxley Nurseries. Janet said i had been a pleasure to visit over the years. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Flowers and plants lined the walkways and looked in fine fettle, from the pink perennials to the beautiful large sunbeckias, growing tall under cover.

Many of the plants were in a sale, and labelled as to how they could best be used. Some were ideal for tubs for instance. There were smiles all around, both from the friendly staff and the customers, and, as I left, a healthy queue at the till.

I can’t claims to be be an expert when it comes to gardens. Cutting the grass and pulling out dandelions is generally my level.

A family pet admires the plants before they are placed in a car boot at Loxley Nurseries. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

But those people I spoke to in the car park where clear - Loxley Nurseries was a great place to go. Many had travelled from outside Sheffield to get there, including one couple from Doncaster, loading a cartful of beautiful plants into their boot as their pet dog watched on.

One woman, Wensley Mills, who lives nearby, was visiting with friend Peter Thompson, from Parson Cross. She said the plants at the nursery were really well taken care of and of high quality.

She said: “We like it here. It’s cheaper than most, it has a great choice, and plenty of special offers.

“We tend to come here and buy in bulk, getting quite a lot on each visit. I’m gutted to have heard it’s closing. It’s always been so popular.”

“It’s nice to look round, and it’s not too big.”

But she, and several others said they missed the cafe at the venue, which closed several years ago.

Eunice Smith, had travelled in from Shiregreen and said she was shocked and upset that it would be closing.

She said: “We’ve come here for about five or six years, usually round about pay day, and spent quite a bit of money. It’s always really popular. It will be sadly missed by a lot of people.”

One man on his way into the centre, who gave his name only as Alan, saying he was from S6, said he had frequently been and found the car park full, as it was so popular. He said he hoped another nursery would take the site.

He added: “I really like it here. It is so friendly, and has a real family feel to it.”

Diane Garrett, who had come to buy some plants, had made the short journey from Wadsley. She said: “I’m absolutely heartbroken, as are all my friends.

“We’ve all always come here for our plants for as long as it’s existed here, which is virtually all me life. They’re perfect quality and we’re so upset.”

Sue Long, visiting with friends Karen Carbert and Janet Clarke, sad they were all sad to hear it was closing. She added: “It’s been a pleasure to come here over the years, and we’ve had some beautiful plants.”

Alan Parker, who loves nearby, said he would miss the place, and hoped the site would not be turned into housing.