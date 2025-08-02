Bosses at one of Sheffield’s best loved garden centres have now told their customers the date when it will close for the last time.

Loxley Garden Centre on Long Lane, Loxley, has been trading for decades on their site, not far from the Admiral Rodney pub, and customers say it had been a garden centre even before the current owners took over.

A closing date has finally been announced for Loxley Nurseries, pictured, one of Sheffield's best loved garden centres. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

But now, they have confirmed their last day will be Saturday, August 2. They will shut the doors for the last time at 4pm.

Those visiting the centre before it closes have been asked to put an entry in a memory book which has been opened at the site for long standing customers to share their tales of their time shopping at Loxley Nurseries.

In the meantime, the centre is selling off its remaining stock.

Perennials and shrubs all have 50 per cent off, all packets of seeds are now £1.00 each; all ll bird feeders (including bird tables) have 50 per cent off. Aggregate bags are selling with a 50 per cent discount, with many other items also reduced.

One customer, Wensley Mills, who lives nearby, told The Star she had been a fan of the venue, and said the plants at the nursery were really well taken care of and of high quality.

Wensley Mills and Peter Thompson are both fans of Loxley Nurseries. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

The centre says it will have its memory book next to the till.

They added in a statement: “We would appreciate any messages, memories, or well wishes so that we have something physically to keep to remember you all by.”

When The Star visited the site, customers told us the owners had told them they were retiring. The Star has contacted them for comment.

They announced the closure in June, with a statement attributed to The Loxley Nurseries Team, It said: “Thank you for 25 wonderful years - Loxley Nurseries is closing down.

“After 25 years of growing, blooming and thriving with our amazing community, it’s time for us to say goodbye. We’ve loved every moment - helping you build your gardens, sharing planting tips, and being part of your seasonal traditions.”

More tributes to the venue have been made on The Star’s Facebook page.

Andy Nightingale said: “A real shame. My kids as little ones used to love just wandering amongst the plants and bushes in the sunshine as it seemed like a very pretty maze to them! Very happy retirement to the owners.

“End of an era.”

Jane Smith said: “Was amazing place, and the cafe before covid arrived was a lovely place to meet friends for lunch. Will be sadly missed.”

Paul James Burgin wished the owners a happy retirement, adding: “I'm not at all surprised ... The family who own it have been extremely busy for 25 years, doing an excellent job!! They must be exhausted!! The Gardeners' Rest café, a casualty of COVID, was my late-mum's favourite 'winter' café, and we went there on countless occasions, over the years. I often commented that it was 'the best café in the world.”

Claire Kerekes said: “Will really miss this place 💔. Fingers crossed for a buyer!”

Kathryn Dimelow: “The best garden centre ever! Thank you for some amazing plants.”