New shops are lined up to replace a department store which is set to close at a popular Sheffield shopping centre, it is understood.

The owners of the Sandersons boutique department store, which has been one of the most prominent shops at the Fox Valley centre in Stocksbridge, Sheffield, over the last eight years, say it will close later this year. There are plans for a closing down sale.

But it is understood that the company which owns the shopping centre has businesses lined up to replace Sandersons, and that those businesses are retail operators.

Sandersons was set up by the company that owns Fox Valley, Dransfield Properties, when it first opened in 2016. Now the company hopes to find jobs, elsewhere within the centre, for those who work at the shop, after the store closes in March.

The Star understands that Dransfield Properties is not in a position to announce any new occupiers yet, but expects to be able to do so in the coming weeks.

Sandersons, which has occupied a prime site near the main entrance to the shopping centre, is thought to employ 19 people.

Dransfield Properties communications consultant, Amanda Holmes, said: “As a family business, our initial focus will be in assisting all staff affected by our closure at Fox Valley to secure new positions, hopefully within the centre.

“As the owner of Fox Valley as well as the Sandersons brand we have seen Stocksbridge and the surrounding area grow in recent years.

“Fox Valley has become a strong and successful retail destination with increased demand from national retailers to take space and we will be shortly making announcements of our plans to consolidate and grow the centre.

“Sandersons will concentrate its business growth from the store in Stroud and continue to expand the company’s successful online offer, supported by our distribution centre in the Cotswolds.”

She added the Fox Valley store would be selling off items in a closing down sale, and new stock would be introduced each week.

Sandersons have previously described the shop as being “filled with London sophistication at Yorkshire prices”, selling brands such as Chanel, Clarins, Barbour, Occitane, Marvis, Voya.

It also has a wellness spa, which was opened by the actress Joanna Lumley in 2019.

It will continue to trade online, as well as at the other Sandersons shop in Stroud, Gloucestershire..