Hundreds of jobs at risk as Poundland confirms 68 shops and South Yorkshire distribution centre could close
The troubled retailer wants to shut 68 stores and hubs in Darton - which employs 100 - and Bilston, West Midlands, as part of a recovery process.
It has shops in Sheffield on The Moor, Castle Square, Hillsborough Barracks, Meadowhall, Meadowhall Retail Park, Crystal Peaks, Heeley Retail Park, Kilner Way and Manor Top.
Poundland was sold for a pound last week to the US investment firm, Gordon Brothers, after struggling with "challenging trading conditions."
It currently has 792 stores and employs 16,000 people. The restructuring plan still requires approval by a court but could see the number of stores drop to as low 650.
Barry Williams, managing director of Poundland said: “It’s no secret that we have much work to do to get Poundland back on track.
“While Poundland remains a strong brand, serving 20m-plus shoppers each year, our performance for a significant period has fallen short of our high standards and action is needed to enable the business to return to growth.
“It’s sincerely regrettable that this plan includes the closure of stores and distribution centres, but it’s necessary if we’re to achieve our goal of securing the future of thousands of jobs and hundreds of stores.
“It goes without saying that if our plans are approved, we will do all we can to support colleagues who will be directly affected by the changes.”
The recovery plan also includes rent reductions across a number of stores which will result, over time, “in an anticipated network of around 650-700 stores.”
In 2024, Poundland said it had hired 962 wilko staff after the chain went bust and reopened 64 former wilko stores nationally. In Sheffield it reopened former Wilkos shops in Hillsborough - which closed six months later - Wombwell, Barnsley, and Retford near Doncaster.