Sheffield banks: Barclays to leave flagship branch in historic city centre building

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 11th Feb 2025, 07:00 BST
A flagship bank branch in Sheffield city centre is set to close, leaving a landmark building empty.

Barclays is leaving its base of more than 14 years at 2-12 Pinstone Street, on the corner with Barker’s Pool.

It will close at 12pm on Friday, May 23.

Barclays is closing its large branch at 2-12 Pinstone Street and moving to a unit next to the Radisson Blu Hotel, also on Pinstone Street.placeholder image
Barclays is closing its large branch at 2-12 Pinstone Street and moving to a unit next to the Radisson Blu Hotel, also on Pinstone Street. | Google

The bank is downsizing to a unit in a building occupied by a Radisson Blu Hotel opposite the Peace Gardens on Pinstone Street. Prior to that it was the Proper Pasty Co and Maplin.

A Barclays spokesperson said no jobs would be lost.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They said: “We are moving our Sheffield branch to new premises at 40 Pinstone St on Monday 2 June 2025.

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Sheffield and across South Yorkshire with our free daily newsletter.

“Set on one floor, the new branch will provide our latest banking technology to make everyday banking quicker and easier. It will have a fresh, modern feel with better disability access, improved meeting rooms and at least one cash machine available 24 hours a day.

“Barclays is committed to providing a modern banking experience for our customers and clients and we look forward to welcoming our customers to the new, modern feel branch.”

Last month, NatWest announced it would close 53 branches by June - including at Hunter’s Bar in Sheffield - as it prioritises digital banking.

Related topics:BarclaysSheffieldJobs
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice