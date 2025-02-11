A flagship bank branch in Sheffield city centre is set to close, leaving a landmark building empty.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barclays is leaving its base of more than 14 years at 2-12 Pinstone Street, on the corner with Barker’s Pool.

It will close at 12pm on Friday, May 23.

Barclays is closing its large branch at 2-12 Pinstone Street and moving to a unit next to the Radisson Blu Hotel, also on Pinstone Street. | Google

The bank is downsizing to a unit in a building occupied by a Radisson Blu Hotel opposite the Peace Gardens on Pinstone Street. Prior to that it was the Proper Pasty Co and Maplin.

A Barclays spokesperson said no jobs would be lost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “We are moving our Sheffield branch to new premises at 40 Pinstone St on Monday 2 June 2025.

“Set on one floor, the new branch will provide our latest banking technology to make everyday banking quicker and easier. It will have a fresh, modern feel with better disability access, improved meeting rooms and at least one cash machine available 24 hours a day.

“Barclays is committed to providing a modern banking experience for our customers and clients and we look forward to welcoming our customers to the new, modern feel branch.”

Last month, NatWest announced it would close 53 branches by June - including at Hunter’s Bar in Sheffield - as it prioritises digital banking.