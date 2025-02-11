Sheffield banks: Barclays to leave flagship branch in historic city centre building
Barclays is leaving its base of more than 14 years at 2-12 Pinstone Street, on the corner with Barker’s Pool.
It will close at 12pm on Friday, May 23.
The bank is downsizing to a unit in a building occupied by a Radisson Blu Hotel opposite the Peace Gardens on Pinstone Street. Prior to that it was the Proper Pasty Co and Maplin.
A Barclays spokesperson said no jobs would be lost.
They said: “We are moving our Sheffield branch to new premises at 40 Pinstone St on Monday 2 June 2025.
Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Sheffield and across South Yorkshire with our free daily newsletter.
“Set on one floor, the new branch will provide our latest banking technology to make everyday banking quicker and easier. It will have a fresh, modern feel with better disability access, improved meeting rooms and at least one cash machine available 24 hours a day.
“Barclays is committed to providing a modern banking experience for our customers and clients and we look forward to welcoming our customers to the new, modern feel branch.”
Last month, NatWest announced it would close 53 branches by June - including at Hunter’s Bar in Sheffield - as it prioritises digital banking.