Sheffield is set to get a new record shop with a difference.

Grub Records is due to have what its owners described as a ‘hard opening’ at the weekend, which will see it opening five days a week on Queens Road, not far from Bramall Lane.

The store is being opened by a group of local DJs who are keen to set up a shop for local record buyers.

And it will also have a wine bar as part of the facility.

Owners getting ready for the opening of Grub Records | Grub Records

The shop is being opened up after an ongoing crowdfunding campaign, which has helped pay for some of the set-up costs.

It has been open three days a week selling second hand records for a few weeks following a ‘soft launch’ in June. From this weekend the shop will be open from Wednesday to Sunday each week.

Money from the ongoing crowd funding campaign is being used for interior decoration and for stocking the shelves with records.

They said in a statement on the Crowdfunding page: “After many years of planning, Grub Records is opening this summer, bringing a fresh new DJ-focused record shop and low-intervention wine bar to the streets of Sheffield!

They added: “We’ve been planning this for a long time, as we’ve wanted to fill a gap in Sheffield’s dance music digging offering, and are thrilled to be getting it underway.

“We want to make it a real destination for record diggers, both local and those visiting the city, and aim to turn it in to a thriving community hub that hosts intimate evening dances and in-store events from some of our nearest and dearest alongside the regular record shopping and wine drinking.

“We share the space with some close friends who are selling a carefully crafted menu of delicious wines that you can enjoy while you dig the expertly curated selection of records, or just relax and listen to our very special sound system with a glass in hand.”

