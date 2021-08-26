Greggs and Costa have become the latest high street businesses to be hit by supply chain shortages, with customers reporting shortages in chicken bakes and decaffinated coffee. Pictures: Getty Images.

Retailers are continuing to struggle following issues in the supply chain, including a shortage of HGV drivers, believed to be caused by the UK leaving the European Union and staff having to self isolate due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It comes after McDonald’s ran out of milkshakes and fizzy drinks earlier this week, and chicken restaurants KFC and Nando’s were hit by shortages last week.

Disappointed customers have now headed online to voice their frustrations at Greggs running out of chicken bakes, with one tweeting: “No milkshakes is one thing, [email protected] chicken bakes too? This madness has GOT to stop …”

Another tweeted a picture from a Greggs store window which showed a sign apologising that some menu items may be missing, including some of customers’ “favourite sandwiches”.

A spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, like others, we’re seeing temporary interruptions in supply for some ingredients which occasionally results in shops not being able to maintain full availability on all lines.

“However, we have a wide range of choices in our menu for customers happy to buy an alternative.”

Greggs has not been able to confirm exactly which menu items will be missing – however it has refuted the claims that it is facing a poultry shortage and says chicken bakes are not in short supply as claimed.

Items also appear to be limited at Costa, as customers have been saying the high street chain has run out of decaf coffee.

Costa tweeted: “We are facing some supply chain issues just now. We're working hard to resolve this ASAP.”

Firms across a raft of sectors in the UK have been battling with a supply chain crisis due to a shortage of lorry drivers following post-Brexit EU immigration rules, Covid restrictions and self-isolation rules.

The supply pressures have also been affecting supermarkets in recent weeks, while manufacturers have reported sharp increases in the prices of raw materials