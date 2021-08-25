Star readers have been busy telling us which fish and chip shop in Sheffield is the best

10 of the best fish and chip shops in Sheffield - as voted for by our readers

We have pulled together a list of 10 of the best fish and chip shops in Sheffield – as voted for by you.

By Sarah Marshall
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 2:18 pm

The list has been comprised, following polls of Star readers on Facebook and Twitter.

Scroll through the list to see whether your favourite made it into the top 10.

1. Frymasters

Frymaster Fish and Chips on 635 Attercliffe Road, Attercliffe is top of our list. The popular chippie has previously come second in The Star's Chip Shop of the Year awards. Owners Richard and Nicola Pearce, pictured with their son Tom and staff members at Frymaster Fish and Chip Restaurant in 2018. Picture: Marie Caley

Photo: Marie Caley

2. Brenda's Fish & Chips

Located off The Moor on 2 Earl Street in the city centre, Brenda's Fish & Chips is a central chippy that is second on our list.

Photo: Google

3. Poseidon Fish Bar

Poseidon Fish Bar on 13 Abbey Lane, Woodseats is third on our list. Pictured is Haje Mahmood, of Poseidon. Picture: Andrew Roe

Photo: Andrew Roe

4. Shaw's Traditional Fish and Chips

Winners of the Star's Chip Shop of the Year in 2019, Shaw's Traditional Fish and Chips remains popular with readers and is fourth on our list. The Shaw family celebrate winning Chip shop of the year by Star readers Isabelle, Natalie, Richard, Lucy and Diane Shaw with Karen Smith. Picture: Dean Atkins

Photo: DEAN ATKINS

