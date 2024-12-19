Fargate Sheffield: Signs put in place ahead of opening of new Blue Banana store on famous retail street
Workmen have now fitted the sign over what will soon be the new Sheffield city centre Blue Banana store, on Fargate.
The Blue Banana sign has been fitted above the shop frontage, but a decorative covering still remains in place over the window to obscure the inside of the building, on what has traditionally been one of Sheffield’s most important shopping streets.
However, workers can been seen inside, along with rows of clothes on rails.
The company’s website states that the store will be ‘coming soon’.
It lists Christmas opening times from Saturday, December 21, stating opening hours for every day other than Christmas Day, when it is described as closed.
The Star has approached the shop for details of its opening date, but has yet to receive any confirmation. But last week the store stated on social media: “The transformation is coming along nicely.”
Blue Banana closed its old Sheffield outlet during the summer, the last day of trading at the old shop in Orchard Square having been back on August 20.
Blue Banana specialises in alternative and gothic fashion, selling clothes, footwear, jewellery, hair dye and accessories, and offering piercings.
When it announced that the new store would be opening, the company said it will have two larger piercing booths to help keep waiting times down.
It comes at a time when a £33 million revamp of Fargate is currently progressing. Some areas of the famous street are still fenced off while workmen carry out the work.
They have begun to fill in what will eventually be flower beds with soil, and the hard surface of the pedestrianised area is also being replaced with new paving being put in place.
