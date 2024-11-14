Traders explain what they're selling on Sheffield Christmas market as trading opens, as shoppers excited
Sheffield Christmas Market re-opened for 2024 today, with traders pleased with their start to the festive sales in the city centre.
Once again, the market runs all the way from the top of Fargate to the middle of The Moor, with a selection of fairground rides also running for good measure, including the Big Wheel on The Moor.
Traders today told The Star they were pleased to be back, with some trying the market for the first time.
Among those on the scene for the first time was Sheffield artist Helen Hunt.
Helen, who has a stall on The Moor, was selling her art from a site, with pictures of both the Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday grounds, as well as other landmarks and views.
She is also selling her children’s book The Steelosaurus (Made in Sheffield).
She said: “It’s been great, really enjoyed it. It’s the first time I’ve ever done it, and yes, it’s been really good.”
Francesca Daniels, on the Beauty Scents stall, near the Town Hall, said: “We’re selling hand made, soy wax candles that have all natural elements in them including cinnamon, orange, raspberry, and blackberry among others. It’s the first day of trading, we opened at 10am this morning.. It’s been great. We’ve had a few sales already, and people picking up the candles and saying how beautiful they smell.”
A few stalls up was Sally Sallow, selling O’Donnell’s fruit flavoured alcoholic drinks, which she described as a cross between whisky and vodka.
She was also offering tasters.
She said: “It’s our first day today. So far it’s going nicely, we’ve made a couple of sales and everyone seems very happy.”
Lee Daley had travelled over from Heywood in Lancashire to mind his daughter’s stall selling pebble art. He said: “It’s early doors and we’re hoping for a good six weeks. It’s early doors and its getting busier.”
Shoppers in the city centre were pleased to see the market up and running.
Suzuka Ellis, from Crookes said: “I think it’s lovely. I enjoy it.”
Keith Parsons, who was visiting Sheffield with his wife, said: “I thnk it’s very good. I’ve never been to Sheffield before and we’re very impressed with the shopping area.”
Steph Smith, from Longley, added: “I love it! I bring my grandkids, and my mum, I always have a good look round and nip into the Alpine Lodge or the sleigh bar.” She said she was not sure yet if she was going to buy anything.
