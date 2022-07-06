The area will always be remembered for the clash between striking miners and police in June 1984. But on the ground it is utterly changed.

Some 2,500 people live in 1,600 new homes. The latest deal means another 450 are coming. The entire 740-acre plot has outline planning consent for 3,890.

Waverley in Rotherham including ongoing construction, Lake Waverley, Conservation Area and Wildlife. Picture Scott Merrylees

Harworth Group - the former property division of UK Coal - has completed a £29m land sale at Waverley in Rotherham to Barratt and David Wilson Homes.

It is set to build near Waverley Lake, which will have a promenade called Waverley Waterfront, Harworth says.

Other firms on site include Sky-House Co, Avant and Harron.

Harworth also built a primary school in partnership with Rotherham Borough Council, Waverley Junior Academy, which opened in Autumn 2020.

There is also a family pub - the Winter Green - and a 150-bedroom Marriott hotel is under construction.

Preparation work is underway on a new town centre called Olive Lane set to feature shops, gym, offices, restaurants, cafes, a supermarket, medical centre, community space and bus hub.

Meanwhile, on the adjacent Advanced Manufacturing Park, 2,000 people work for more than 100 companies including Rolls-Royce, McLaren and Boeing.

Mining stopped in 1990 and permission to restore land was granted in 1995.

Harworth states the transformation was ‘extremely challenging’ and it took 10 years to remove all the coal, with full remediation completed in 2011.

Andrew Blackshaw, chief operating officer at Harworth, said: “Barratt and David Wilson Homes is a trusted and valued partner and we are pleased to be developing our relationship with these two significant land sales.

The old Orgreave coking works. Pic Harworth Group.

“Harworth is particularly well-placed in volatile markets as our serviced land provides housebuilders with a product which is de-risked and ready to build on from day one. The acceleration of both our Waverley and Thoresby Vale sites will see Harworth stepping through its strategy to take advantage of the placemaking and levelling up that these schemes ultimately bring to these communities.

“In addition, these sales will enhance the maturation of these socially diverse neighbourhoods when delivered alongside our recently launched single family Build to Rent product, Project Spur.”