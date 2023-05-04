A well-known Sheffield pub has defended itself after it was targeted by social media trolls over plans to offer itself up as a coronation free zone.

But now, bosses at the venue, a well known city Irish pub, have revealed they have been targeted by trolls on social media.

Online artwork advertising for the event had a crown image below a line, with the words: ‘cut along the dotted line and discard the lower half’…’For best results use a guillotine’. The pub says it will accept food bank donations and collect for homeless charity Shelter all week, adding, 'we think they're a much more worthy cause than the Royal Family’.

It comes as the nation gears up for the coronation of King Charles on Saturday May 6. In Sheffield, 31 streets have applied for road closures over the weekend for parties.

Now the pub has published the troll posts it has received on its twitter feed – and plans to print them and put them on its walls.

It tweeted: “Getting these printed and put up in the pub.

“Overall, the support has been fantastic, though. Because most people know we're not being antagonistic, we're just offering an alternative.”

