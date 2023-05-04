News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time
32 minutes ago Mum of murdered man speaks of grief as his killers are jailed for 40 years
1 hour ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
1 hour ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
1 hour ago Date set for Blades' open top bus celebration
2 hours ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla

Dog and Partridge Sheffield: Popular pub trolled over ‘coronation free zone’ plan which will help foodbank

A well-known Sheffield pub has defended itself after it was targeted by social media trolls over plans to offer itself up as a coronation free zone.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 4th May 2023, 10:43 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 10:44 BST

The Dog and Partridge, on Trippet Lane, had announced that it would host a get-together for all those who are not interested in the whole ‘palaver’ of the coronation, with songs played, special drinks and no flag waving, and a charity collection.

But now, bosses at the venue, a well known city Irish pub, have revealed they have been targeted by trolls on social media.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Online artwork advertising for the event had a crown image below a line, with the words: ‘cut along the dotted line and discard the lower half’…’For best results use a guillotine’. The pub says it will accept food bank donations and collect for homeless charity Shelter all week, adding, 'we think they're a much more worthy cause than the Royal Family’.

Most Popular

It comes as the nation gears up for the coronation of King Charles on Saturday May 6. In Sheffield, 31 streets have applied for road closures over the weekend for parties.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now the pub has published the troll posts it has received on its twitter feed – and plans to print them and put them on its walls.

It tweeted: “Getting these printed and put up in the pub.

“Overall, the support has been fantastic, though. Because most people know we're not being antagonistic, we're just offering an alternative.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A well-known Sheffield pub, The Dog and Partridge, has defended itself after it was targeted by social media trolls over plans to offer itself up as a coronation free zone. Picture: GoogleA well-known Sheffield pub, The Dog and Partridge, has defended itself after it was targeted by social media trolls over plans to offer itself up as a coronation free zone. Picture: Google
A well-known Sheffield pub, The Dog and Partridge, has defended itself after it was targeted by social media trolls over plans to offer itself up as a coronation free zone. Picture: Google

Some of the posts called for the pub to be closed down and its licence taken away, while one expressed a hope that the pub went bust.

Related topics:King Charles